Latest update March 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. inks $74M in contracts to boost water supply in Nappi & Surama

Mar 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian villages of Nappi and Surama in Region Nine will soon benefit from new water supply systems through the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDC), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme.

According to information received from the BNTF on Thursday, the Government of Guyana through the Basic Needs Trust Fund signed $74,999,138 in contracts with contractor Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Services to execute the water supply projects.

Kaieteur News understands that the projects include the construction of trestles and the provision of water tanks, installation of transmission and distribution networks, installation of solar systems including security lights.

Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants Inc. (CEMCO) has been awarded the contract to be the supervision consultant.

The BNTF through which the projects would be funded is a cyclical grant funded programme by the CDB that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality water in poor and vulnerable communities.

To achieve this, the construction of shallow and deep wells, installation, extension and rehabilitation of transmission and distribution networks, construction of standpipes and installation of customer service connections along with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Training (WASH) are being implemented under the Water and Sanitation sector through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and the Government of Guyana.

After these projects are implemented, it is expected that there will be improved access to quality water and sanitation services according World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards, the BNFT related.

Last year, the National Assembly approved $600million for the implementation of the CDB’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 10th Cycle programme in Guyana.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had explained at the time that the sums will be used to undertake rehabilitation of community roads, livelihood enhancement projects, and skills training programmes, as well as for the construction of water supply systems in Nappi, Warawatta, Kariako, Kurukubaru and Surama.

Picture: BNFT

Caption: Technical staff of the Basic Needs Fund programme and contractor Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Services at the contract signing.( Photo courtesy, BNTF)

TAG WORDS: 

KEY FOCUS: Govt. ink $74M in contracts to boost water supply in Nappi & Surama

LEDE: The Amerindian villages of Nappi and Surama in Region Nine will soon benefit from new water supply systems through the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDC), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 04th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anthony Drayton wins 2024 Caribbean Blitz Chess title

Anthony Drayton wins 2024 Caribbean Blitz Chess title

Mar 08, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese FIDE Master Anthony Drayton is the Champion of the Caribbean Blitz 2024 hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation on Wednesday, March 6th, at the Ramada Georgetown...
Read More
Unbeaten Guyana looking for 3rd straight win versus defending champs

Unbeaten Guyana looking for 3rd straight win...

Mar 08, 2024

Golden Jaguars heading to Saudi Arabia

Golden Jaguars heading to Saudi Arabia

Mar 08, 2024

Cheddi Jagan’s Memorial 2nd leg scoots off March 10 in Berbice

Cheddi Jagan’s Memorial 2nd leg scoots off...

Mar 08, 2024

Over 40 horses already entered for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Phagwah Horserace meet

Over 40 horses already entered for Kennard...

Mar 08, 2024

West Berbice cricketers benefit from AJM/Cricnation592 Store

West Berbice cricketers benefit from...

Mar 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]