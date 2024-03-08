Govt. inks $74M in contracts to boost water supply in Nappi & Surama

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian villages of Nappi and Surama in Region Nine will soon benefit from new water supply systems through the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDC), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme.

According to information received from the BNTF on Thursday, the Government of Guyana through the Basic Needs Trust Fund signed $74,999,138 in contracts with contractor Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Services to execute the water supply projects.

Kaieteur News understands that the projects include the construction of trestles and the provision of water tanks, installation of transmission and distribution networks, installation of solar systems including security lights.

Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants Inc. (CEMCO) has been awarded the contract to be the supervision consultant.

The BNTF through which the projects would be funded is a cyclical grant funded programme by the CDB that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality water in poor and vulnerable communities.

To achieve this, the construction of shallow and deep wells, installation, extension and rehabilitation of transmission and distribution networks, construction of standpipes and installation of customer service connections along with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Training (WASH) are being implemented under the Water and Sanitation sector through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and the Government of Guyana.

After these projects are implemented, it is expected that there will be improved access to quality water and sanitation services according World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards, the BNFT related.

Last year, the National Assembly approved $600million for the implementation of the CDB’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 10th Cycle programme in Guyana.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had explained at the time that the sums will be used to undertake rehabilitation of community roads, livelihood enhancement projects, and skills training programmes, as well as for the construction of water supply systems in Nappi, Warawatta, Kariako, Kurukubaru and Surama.

Picture: BNFT

Caption: Technical staff of the Basic Needs Fund programme and contractor Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Services at the contract signing.( Photo courtesy, BNTF)

