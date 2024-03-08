Golden Jaguars heading to Saudi Arabia

Latest update March 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are bound for the Middle East, ready to compete in the inaugural FIFA Series against Cabo Verde on March 21 and Cambodia on March 26.
Scheduled to be held at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) president Wayne Forde expressed excitement about the upcoming matches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasising the enthusiasm among local stakeholders, particularly the Golden Jaguars team members.
As per the initiative approved by the FIFA Council in 2023, these matches mark the beginning of a new tradition where FIFA will host matches across the six confederations every even-numbered year.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offers a unique experience for all of us, especially our players. The environment will be markedly different from what they’re accustomed to within the Confederation of Concacaf. We hope they seize the opportunity to showcase their skills, aiming to catch the attention of clubs in Saudi Arabia and other scouts monitoring these games,” remarked Forde.
Forde commended the national coach, Jamaal Shabazz, highlighting his achievements in the Concacaf Nations League, where he guided Guyana to promotion to League A.
“We eagerly anticipate the start of the World Cup qualifiers in June and the Nations League, which begins in September. As we strive towards 2026, we’re focused on arranging more international friendlies for the team while actively scouting new talent to bolster our programme,” added the GFF president.
Coach Shabazz expressed his excitement about Guyana’s participation in the FIFA Series, emphasizing the historic aspect of playing in the Middle East for the first time.
The FIFA Series offers a valuable opportunity for Shabazz and his coaching staff to assess the team’s strengths and weaknesses as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup campaign.
The inaugural FIFA Series aims to facilitate football nations in competing against teams outside their confederation, fostering greater international football interaction and contributing to global football development.
The pilot edition will feature 20 member associations playing across four locations spanning three continents.
Algeria, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka are the host nations for the first FIFA Series.
