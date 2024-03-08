Former Reg.5 REO fails to justify why photocopied bills were attached to Payment Vouchers

Kaieteur News – Former Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Five, Ovid Morrison on Monday could not provide the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with a reason why there were two uncertified photocopied bills attached to payment vouchers.

During Monday’s sitting of the PAC, the matters raised in the 2019 Auditor General’s (AG) Report under the Region Five’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) were addressed.

The AG’s report noted that an examination of some 93 Payment Vouchers totalling $37.468 million revealed that “Photocopied bills were attached to two Payment Vouchers totalling $174,000. As such the authenticity of the bills could not be determined. In addition, we could not determine whether the transactions represented duplicate payments.”

This was highlighted by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill who questioned why the Region used the photocopy bills.

In response, former REO Morrison told the PAC meeting, “Mr. Chair, the Regional Health Officer should be the person to answer that. However, from my knowledge if an original is misplaced or lost there would be request made to have a duplicate copy, so that preparation of the payment could be done. I am not sure whether that was one of the condition.”

After listening to his response, Minister Edghill made it clear that should a photocopy or duplicate receipt be used for whatever reason(s) it is imperative that a notation be made to indicate that the photocopied bill is a certified and true copy.

Chairman of the PAC Jermaine Figueira then questioned, “Did the copy have a JP saying that this is the original copy, a duplicate of the original copy?”

Unable to respond, Region Five’s team referred the question to the representatives of the Audit Office, who noted that none of the copies were certified by a Justice of Peace.

Meanwhile, Auditor General, Deodat Sharma said that “We do not accept duplicate copy, if you have a duplicate copy then that voucher would have to be reconstructed with the permission of the Accountant General and that is why we brought it in the attention of the paragraph. And that is why we also enforce that we should have a paid stamp because you don’t know when bills would be recycled. And it is a matter that I would have to look back at with the Accountant General and the Finance Secretary because long ago we used to have a stamp to prevent that whole situation.”