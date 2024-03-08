Fisherman found dead after leaving for sea

Latest update March 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The body of a 23-year-old fisherman was on Thursday found floating in the vicinity of the Jib seawall on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Police identified the fisherman as Mahindra Persaud of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo. His brother, Marvin Persaud said that he last saw him alive on Tuesday morning around 07:00hrs when he was leaving for the sea.
Two days later he was found dead. According to police his body was found floating in the vicinity of the Jib Seawall around 06:30hrs on Thursday. Investigators believe that he might have been a victim of drowning. They suspect that he might have fallen overboard between 20:00 hrs on Wednesday night and 06:30hrs on Thursday.
Investigations are ongoing.
