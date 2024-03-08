First Lady donates ambulance to GPHC

Latest update March 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali on Thursday donated an ambulance to the paediatric ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in the presence of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and some staff.
Receiving the keys on behalf of GPHC was its CEO Mr. Robbie Rambarran who said that it is the first time the paediatric ward will have its own ambulance. “This is the first time the paediatric ward will have an ambulance attached to it, so we wish to thank the First Lady for this,” Mr. Rambarran said according to a press release from the Office of the First Lady.
He explained that as the hospital continues to build capacity, donations like these are welcomed since they allow for the expansion of patient-care services. The CEO also commended the First Lady for her continued support to the hospital and its patients over the last three years. Mrs. Ali had previously made donations of menstrual and sanitary products and hampers for
newborns and their mothers at the hospital.
Speaking briefly at the handing over, the First Lady, who is a mother of two, said that she through it appropriate to have an ambulance dedicated to the paediatric ward. “Even though paediatric emergencies are less frequent than adult emergencies, they still do occur and so I thought it was necessary to have an ambulance dedicated to this ward,” Mrs. Ali said.
She used the occasion to also congratulate the CEO and his team for the work they have been leading at the country’s premier healthcare institution, and to recommit to working with them to expand healthcare services to the Guyanese people.
AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM
Mar 08, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese FIDE Master Anthony Drayton is the Champion of the Caribbean Blitz 2024 hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation on Wednesday, March 6th, at the Ramada Georgetown...
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Kaieteur News – It is a bitter irony. On the one hand, there is now a rejection of the idea, endorsed by both Jagan... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]