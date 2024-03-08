First Lady donates ambulance to GPHC

Kaieteur News – First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali on Thursday donated an ambulance to the paediatric ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in the presence of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and some staff.

Receiving the keys on behalf of GPHC was its CEO Mr. Robbie Rambarran who said that it is the first time the paediatric ward will have its own ambulance. “This is the first time the paediatric ward will have an ambulance attached to it, so we wish to thank the First Lady for this,” Mr. Rambarran said according to a press release from the Office of the First Lady.

He explained that as the hospital continues to build capacity, donations like these are welcomed since they allow for the expansion of patient-care services. The CEO also commended the First Lady for her continued support to the hospital and its patients over the last three years. Mrs. Ali had previously made donations of menstrual and sanitary products and hampers for

newborns and their mothers at the hospital.

Speaking briefly at the handing over, the First Lady, who is a mother of two, said that she through it appropriate to have an ambulance dedicated to the paediatric ward. “Even though paediatric emergencies are less frequent than adult emergencies, they still do occur and so I thought it was necessary to have an ambulance dedicated to this ward,” Mrs. Ali said.

She used the occasion to also congratulate the CEO and his team for the work they have been leading at the country’s premier healthcare institution, and to recommit to working with them to expand healthcare services to the Guyanese people.