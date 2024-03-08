Cheddi Jagan’s Memorial 2nd leg scoots off March 10 in Berbice

Latest update March 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Following the thrilling spectacle in the initial phase of the 2024 edition, the Flying Ace Cycle Club is poised for the commencement of the second leg of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road Race event in Berbice on Sunday.
Emerging as the victor in the first leg, Briton John from the United We Stand Cycle Club secured his third consecutive win at the event. The seasoned cycling star has enjoyed an exceptional start to the season, triumphing in the Burnham Memorial Road Race and Beacon’s 40-mile Road Race. Now, as the Jagan’s Memorial Road Race first leg champion, he aims to solidify his standing among the elite competitors in the field.
The action shifts to Berbice for the second stage of the Three-Stage event, set to pedal off just in front of the Freedom House building in New Amsterdam (Berbice). The route will traverse a challenging path to Springslands Police Station before looping back to Babu John for the grand Finish.
The event accommodates participants in Senior/Open, Junior, Veterans Over-50, and U50 categories. While the races are scheduled to conclude at Babu John, the Veterans Open race will wrap up its upward journey at the same destination.
Awards for all categories include trophies and cash prizes. In the Open category, the first-place finisher will receive $45,000, with second and third places awarded $35,000 and $25,000, respectively. The Junior category prizes are set at $25,000, $18,000, and $15,000 for the top three positions.
The O-50 and U50 prize structure varies slightly, with the U-50 race offering $25,000, $18,000, and $15,000 for first, second, and third place, respectively. In the O-50 category, the top three finishers will take home $18,000, $12,000, and $9,000.
The race is scheduled to start at 8:00 am on Sunday, March 10, with transportation departing from Georgetown at the National Sports Commission office on Middle Street at 5:30 am on the same day. The event is organized by the Flying Ace Cycle Club executive, led by Linden Dowridge, with the support of former Director of Sports Neil Kumar.
