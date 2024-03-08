28 senior teams gear up for epic clash in Climb Guyana’s Easter Edition Football

Latest update March 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur Sports – Climb Guyana Cup makes a return with its Easter Edition Football tournament featuring a total of twenty-eight male and female senior teams set to compete for both cash and glory from March 22 to 24 in North Rupununi.
The Aranaputa Sports Ground in North Rupununi will come alive with seventeen (17) male teams, and for the first time, eleven (11) female teams and four Under-15 teams, all representing North, Central and South Rupununi.
The Battle of The North champions, Massara Strikers FC, may have clinched victory in December, but with their absence in this competition, a new male winner will emerge.
Participating senior men’s teams are All Stars Blazers FC, Challengers United FC, Falcons FC, FC Basin, Guyana Rush Saints FC, Jaguars FC, Legends United FC, Moco Moco FC, Paiwomak FC, Snatchers FC, Snipers FC, Spartans FC, Tabatinga FC, Three Hills FC, Three Regions FC, Toka FC, Wowetta Thunderbolt FC.
Senior Women’s clubs are All Stars Blazers FC, Challengers United FC, FC Basin, Flash FC, Gladiators FC, Guyana Rush Saints FC, Jaguars FC, Paiwomak FC, Strikers FC, Three Hills FC and Three Regions FC.
Climb Guyana Cup Founder Amanda Wilson-Falloon that the decision to host the tournament was driven by a desire to contribute to the Easter festivities in the region, and also provide teams with more playing time in preparation for the start of the Regional Senior Men’s League.
“Easter is one of the busiest travel times in Rupununi because it’s rodeo season. We decided to host the Climb Guyana Cup to add to the Easter festivities in the region, and to also give players more playing time in a competitive environment ahead of the upcoming new season of the Rupununi Football Association (RAF) Senior Men’s League.”
“We are looking forward to another successful tournament at the Aranaputa Sports Ground, three days of intense competition and lots of fun. As a fitting conclusion to the event, the Aranaputa Rodeo is scheduled for March 25, immediately following our championship match.”
Each match is scheduled to run for a duration of forty minutes. All clubs will compete in the knockout stage, with the winners advancing to round two. This sequence will continue until only the top four performing clubs are left to compete in the championship and third-place matches.
Wilson-Falloon added: “A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the clubs, the Rupununi Football Association (RFA), the North Rupununi Football Association (NRFA) and Aranaputa Upper Burro Burro Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for their continuous support of Climb Guyana as we persist in highlighting a fresh platform for competition.”
Fans will witness fierce competition between some of the Rupununi’s premier clubs vying for a prize pool of one million dollars in cash and prizes.
Climb Guyana Region Nine Director Alphonso King noted that “preparations are on stream for the tournament and the teams are eager to compete. We encourage all fans to come out and support their teams.”
AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM
Mar 08, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese FIDE Master Anthony Drayton is the Champion of the Caribbean Blitz 2024 hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation on Wednesday, March 6th, at the Ramada Georgetown...
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Kaieteur News – It is a bitter irony. On the one hand, there is now a rejection of the idea, endorsed by both Jagan... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]