Rohan Auto Spares/Anand Persaud/Raj and Terry Mathura make contributions

Demerara Cricket Board/GFSCA Inter Association under19 championship

Kaieteur Sports – Members of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) have once again thrown their support to the DCB for its Inter Association Under19 Cricket Tournament which commenced last weekend. GFSCA is known for pioneering softball cricket in Guyana and overseas.

The tournament involves the five associations, Upper Demerara, East Bank, East Coast, West Demerara and Georgetown and played on a round robin format with the team with the highest points to be declared winner. Thereafter, the wining Association will take on a “Best of the rest” team selected from the four other Associations in a specially arranged game to be live streamed across the globe. This tournament is the main yardstick used by the selection panel to select the Demerara team for the GCB Inter County Under19 Tournament.

The tournament will be branded Trophy Stall/Ramchand’s Auto Spares/Ariel Enterprise/Rohan Auto Spares/Steve’s Jewelry/Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Cricket Equipment Guyana/General Marines/Terry Mathura, Raj Mathura and Pandit Anand Persaud.

Rohan Auto Sales located at 843 Good Hope Mahaica, East Coast, Anand Persaud and Raj Mathura of the USA and Terry Mathura of Canada fulfilled their promises recently. They are happy to be part of this tournament and will continue to support the development of young people especially, through cricket. They have all expressed confidence in the work of the DCB.

The DCB takes this opportunity to thank Rohan Auto Spares, Anand Persaud, Raj and Terry Mathura and others for coming on board.