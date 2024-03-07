Public servants are still de best!

Kaieteur News – We gat some good public servants. Dem does wuk hard, do dem wuk and get de job done. But we gat many who could mek God cry.

One time, a policeman, a firefighter, and a public servant meet up and dem start to debate about which one of dem can do dem job de fastest.

The policeman brags, “I’m de fastest one out of the three. I can respond to a crime report in one minute.”

The firefighter says, “That’s nothing, I can run into a burning building and rescue someone in 30 seconds.”

The public servants began to laugh. He responds, “I can work de daytime 8:00 am to 4:30 pm shift and be home by 2:00 pm.”

But in all fairness, we gat some public servants who does gat to endure all kinds of abuse. Tek fuh example dis doctor wah used to work in a public hospital.

One day a lady come to his clinic and says, “Doctor, I’ve not been feeling well lately.” The doctor did some tests and later told the women, “Well, I’ve looked at your lab reports and I’m afraid I have some bad news…”

The lady said, “Don’t give me this lab nonsense, you bureaucratic paper pusher! I don’t believe in scientific medicine anyway! I’ve been following homeopathic medicine, faith-based approaches, and healing crystals all my life, and they never let me down. Now, will you do things my way, or do I need to talk to the hospital management?”

The doctor took a deep breath and said, “Sure, sure, lady. We’ll do things your way. Does an astrology-based approach work for you?”

The lady answered, “That’s better! Of course, it would!”

The doctor asked, “What’s your birth sign?”

The lady said, “Cancer.”

The doctor replied, “Well what a coincidence!”

