“Leh she talk wuh make she get duh lash,” man accused of unlawful wounding tells Court

Kaieteur News – “Leh she talk wuh make she get duh lash,” a 24-year-old man told a city court on Wednesday after he was charged with unlawful wounding, threatening and abusive language.

The prosecutor related in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court that the accused Anthony Bartholomew on Monday at about 17:05hrs, visited the virtual complainant’s home, located at House Street, Charlestown. Upon his arrival, he was reportedly stopped from entering the home by the entrance of the gate. Following that, an argument ensued between them, which resulted in Bartholomew picking up a beer bottle that was on the ground and dealt the woman a lash to the region of her head. Subsequently, the virtual complainant went to the Ruimveldt Police Station where she filed a report on what transpired and then sought medical attention.

In court, it was heard that the woman received stitches to where she was dealt the lash. On Wednesday, Bartholomew made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, where three charges were read to him. The accused was charged for unlawful wounding; threatening language, and abusive language, causing a breach of the peace.

The father of one pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. During the court proceedings, the prosecution objected to bail based on the nature and gravity of the offences. The prosecution also highlighted that the penalty for the charge of unlawful wounding is 18 months imprisonment. Bail was also objected under the circumstance that Bartholomew does not have a fixed place of abode.

Upon hearing the prosecutor’s fact, Bartholomew was quick to say: “Leh she talk wuh make she get the lash.” The man alleged in the court room that the virtual complainant knocked him first and he retaliated. “When she done lash mi down with a piece ah wood, then I register with duh bottle,” the man said. Nevertheless, Magistrate Latchman placed him on $10,000 bail for the charge, threatening language and $10,000 bail for abusive language, whilst bail was refused on the unlawful wounding charge. Bartholomew was remanded to prison. His next court date is set for April 10, 2024.