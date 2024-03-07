KFC Fitness Challenge 2024 to see participation from Bahamas, Czech Republic and Suriname

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the KFC Fitness Challenge on March 10 at the National Park, attracting athletes from The Bahamas, Czech Republic, and Suriname. The event, organized by the Guyana Fitness Games, anticipates the participation of 30 elite athletes from around the world.

In the previous edition, Guyanese athletes Omisi Williams and Semonica Duke emerged victorious in the Elite Men and Women categories after facing a series of challenging events. Noshavayah King, an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience, leads the coordination of the event, assuring that the 2024 edition will be “bigger and better” than ever before.

Established in 2015, the Fitness Challenge has become a staple in the fitness community, offering categories for Elite RX, Masters, and Teens. With five events for RX and four or five for Masters, the challenge aims to provide a platform for athletes to showcase and push their fitness boundaries.

King emphasized that the events not only inspire athletes but also serve as a beacon of hope for spectators, encouraging a focus on health and fitness for a fulfilling life. This year, increased financial benefits are offered across all categories to further motivate athletes.

Cash prizes range from G$200,000 to G$100,000 for the top three Elite podium finishers and G$150,000 to G$80,000 for Masters. Additional cash incentives are available for winning specific events on the day. KFC Guyana, represented by Sadia Strand, has elevated its support to become the title sponsor, recognizing the success and achievements of King and her team over the years.

The action-packed day begins at 06:00h with a one-mile run followed by eight rounds of work. The second stage of the event kicks off at noon, and while admission is free for the morning session, patrons will be required to pay $2,000 to enter the tarmac from noon onwards.

Several sponsors have joined forces to support the event, including Guyana Beverages Inc. (Oasis Water brand), Mohamed’s Enterprise, MVP Sports, Lucozade, Star Rentals, Trophy Stall, Forrester’s Lumber and Building Complex, Genesis Fitness Gym, and Tech Pro Guyana.