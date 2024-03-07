Hunger death toll rises as famine looms

Latest update March 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2024 News
AL JAZEERA – Calls to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip grow louder as health officials report 20 people in total have died from malnutrition and dehydration.
People in Gaza are waiting for the outcome of ceasefire talks amid continued Israeli attacks, our correspondent reports.
The World Food Programme says an aid convoy was denied entry to northern Gaza by Israel’s military. The UN agency says “to avert famine”, there must be road access to Gaza’s north. Hamas says ceasefire negotiations are ongoing but “the ball is in the Israeli court” while the US says obstacles to a truce are “not insurmountable”.
At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed and 72,156 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139.
AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM
Mar 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the KFC Fitness Challenge on March 10 at the National Park, attracting athletes from The Bahamas, Czech Republic, and Suriname. The event, organized by...
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – The public sector can learn valuable lessons from the success of the private sector in leveraging technology.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]