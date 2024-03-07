Hunger death toll rises as famine looms

AL JAZEERA – Calls to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip grow louder as health officials report 20 people in total have died from malnutrition and dehydration.

People in Gaza are waiting for the outcome of ceasefire talks amid continued Israeli attacks, our correspondent reports.

The World Food Programme says an aid convoy was denied entry to northern Gaza by Israel’s military. The UN agency says “to avert famine”, there must be road access to Gaza’s north. Hamas says ceasefire negotiations are ongoing but “the ball is in the Israeli court” while the US says obstacles to a truce are “not insurmountable”.

At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed and 72,156 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139.