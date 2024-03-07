Latest update March 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hundreds turned away during cash-grant rush at Freedom House

Mar 07, 2024 News

Guyanese congregated in front of Freedom House for cash grants

Guyanese congregated in front of Freedom House for cash grants

…Govt. says citizens were misled

Kaieteur News – Hundreds of Guyanese braved the midday sun to line-up in front of Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown – the headquarters of the ruling PPP/C in the hopes of receiving cash grants. But this was not to be as the message that got them there in the first place was a hoax.

After much pleading, many left sorrowfully and yet they were others who were convinced that indeed money was being distributed, but to government cronies. In a press release, the Department of Public Information (DPI) quoted Public Affairs Minister, Kwame McCoy as saying that government has continuously been working for the betterment of all citizens through legitimate programmes and policies to foster development in the country. McCoy said the misinformation was being shared by the opposition and their operatives.

The minister stated that the only grant that is being given to citizens is through the Small Business Grant Programme which is being done by the government to help small business owners to expand their services. “At the end of the day, there is no such programme at Freedom House and therefore people don’t need to be here to collect any cash. The government has a Small Business Grant Programme where we help people in small businesses in communities across the country and we have been doing this over the last two years. This is monies from the Sustainable Livelihoods and Entrepreneurial Development- SLED programme,” Minister McCoy asserted.

He explained that the grant is being distributed in a comprehensive manner by the government and that it is not politically affiliated.  “So, there is no cash being given here at Freedom House.  There is no grant being given here at Freedom House. People should not be misguided and misinformed about what is happening within the government. We do not share monies here. Government programmes are managed by government facilities,” the minister stressed.

The grant is being distributed to persons who are qualified of having a small business that needs to be expanded and who are not already working within the public sector. He said that this is a strategy of the opposition to spread misinformation about the law-abiding initiatives that the government has since put in place to help citizens all across the country. According to the minister, if the person who started the rumour can be pointed out then the government will see what course of action it can take to hold that person responsible.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 04th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KFC Fitness Challenge 2024 to see participation from Bahamas, Czech Republic and Suriname

KFC Fitness Challenge 2024 to see participation from Bahamas, Czech...

Mar 07, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the KFC Fitness Challenge on March 10 at the National Park, attracting athletes from The Bahamas, Czech Republic, and Suriname. The event, organized by...
Read More
Gajnabi half-century, bowlers guide Guyana to 45-run win over Windwards 

Gajnabi half-century, bowlers guide Guyana to...

Mar 07, 2024

2023 National sports awards on the horizon

2023 National sports awards on the horizon

Mar 07, 2024

Digicel and GBTI power up Regatta 2024

Digicel and GBTI power up Regatta 2024

Mar 07, 2024

Guyana Chess team in 2nd place after four rounds with 3 match points

Guyana Chess team in 2nd place after four rounds...

Mar 07, 2024

Batters dominate over the weekend in EBDCA 2nd Division 40-Over Cricket competition

Batters dominate over the weekend in EBDCA 2nd...

Mar 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Smaller is better!

    Kaieteur News – The public sector can learn valuable lessons from the success of the private sector in leveraging technology.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]