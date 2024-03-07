Hundreds turned away during cash-grant rush at Freedom House

…Govt. says citizens were misled

Kaieteur News – Hundreds of Guyanese braved the midday sun to line-up in front of Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown – the headquarters of the ruling PPP/C in the hopes of receiving cash grants. But this was not to be as the message that got them there in the first place was a hoax.

After much pleading, many left sorrowfully and yet they were others who were convinced that indeed money was being distributed, but to government cronies. In a press release, the Department of Public Information (DPI) quoted Public Affairs Minister, Kwame McCoy as saying that government has continuously been working for the betterment of all citizens through legitimate programmes and policies to foster development in the country. McCoy said the misinformation was being shared by the opposition and their operatives.

The minister stated that the only grant that is being given to citizens is through the Small Business Grant Programme which is being done by the government to help small business owners to expand their services. “At the end of the day, there is no such programme at Freedom House and therefore people don’t need to be here to collect any cash. The government has a Small Business Grant Programme where we help people in small businesses in communities across the country and we have been doing this over the last two years. This is monies from the Sustainable Livelihoods and Entrepreneurial Development- SLED programme,” Minister McCoy asserted.

He explained that the grant is being distributed in a comprehensive manner by the government and that it is not politically affiliated. “So, there is no cash being given here at Freedom House. There is no grant being given here at Freedom House. People should not be misguided and misinformed about what is happening within the government. We do not share monies here. Government programmes are managed by government facilities,” the minister stressed.

The grant is being distributed to persons who are qualified of having a small business that needs to be expanded and who are not already working within the public sector. He said that this is a strategy of the opposition to spread misinformation about the law-abiding initiatives that the government has since put in place to help citizens all across the country. According to the minister, if the person who started the rumour can be pointed out then the government will see what course of action it can take to hold that person responsible.