‘Guyanese Critic’ asked to pay $80M for death of crane operator

A lawyer’s letter has been sent to Tepui Group Inc, a company which is owned Mikhail ‘Critic’ Rodrigues seeking $80 million in compensation for the death of crane operator Shon Anthony Joseph.

Last October, Joseph, 34, of Lot 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was killed after a crane toppled at a wharf under construction Lot 49 Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Attorney- at-law, Roysdale Forde acting on behalf of Kimmervie Shemesha Isa Pellew, the wife of the deceased crane operator, wrote to the Director of Tepui Group Inc, Mr. Winston Martindale informing him of their intention to pursue legal recourse if the settlement is not reached. He noted however, Pellew was advised to settle the matter amicably.

“…I am instructed by my client that she is prepared to accept compensation in the sum of $80 million… In the circumstances, we expect a response to this letter by the 15th day of March 2024, failing which legal proceedings will be instituted against your company,” Forde noted in the letter.

According to the letter dated March 5, 2024, Joseph died at Providence East Bank Demerara during his course of employment at the company’s worksite. Following the death of the crane operator last October, police issued a statement noting that Joseph was contracted to build a wharf at the location and while he was performing his duties, the crane toppled. Police said Joseph jumped from the falling crane to save his life but ended up getting pinned after the machine fell on him.

Rodrigues later visited the work site and identified himself, as the Public Relations consultant with the company. He told reporters that the workplace accident took place while the crane operator was driving a pile. “…he was driving a pile, some movement happened at the footing of the pile and the crane tilted”, Rodrigues said. He called the incident unfortunate and added that his company is working along with the family.

The popular social media commentator was later accused of collecting $5 million dollars from prominent businessman Nazar Mohamed to ‘settle’ with the family but never did. In a statement on its Facebook Page, Team Mohamed said, “During the encounter with the family, Mr. Nazar Mohamed learned that all Critic did for the family was to extend his sympathy, gave them a mere $460,000 and attended the funeral.”

Team Mohamed continued, “Mr. Nazar Mohamed was shocked when he heard this news and felt compelled to intervene” before adding “It is worthy to note that on October 7, 2023, ‘Critic’ visited his office at Lombard Street and collected $5 million under the pretext of “settling” with the family of Mr. Joseph but this never happened.”

The senior Mohamed reportedly said, “This is unbelievable, I cannot understand that human beings could be so cruel, look at this family, their main breadwinner is gone, look at these children, who will nurture and take care of them, my God”. The Critic has however denied claims that he collected $5M from Team Mohamed to settle with the family of the dead crane operator but only gave them $460,000. In response to Team Mohamed’s allegations, ‘Critic’ said, “Mohamed can’t give me money fuh me contract fuh settle anything with anybody”.