Father of two in Court for allegedly stealing $120K iPhone, cash 

Kaieteur News – A father of two was remanded to prison on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of robbery.
Twenty-three-year-old Roberto Lewis also called ‘Sap’ appeared before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him. The charge alleged that on February 21, 2024 at Water Street, Stabroek Georgetown, while being in the company of another, Lewis robbed the virtual complainant of one iPhone 12 valued $120,000, and $20,000 cash. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecution objected to bail base, stating that Lewis was identified by the victim. Magistrate Latchman refused bail and Lewis was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on April 3, 2024 for statements.
