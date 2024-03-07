Latest update March 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Excavator operator digs up human remains at New Amsterdam

Mar 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – An excavator operator on Wednesday in Berbice was clearing some lands in the vicinity of the Guyana Revenue Authority, New Amsterdam Berbice, when he stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a human being.

A bag containing clothing was also found near the remains. After the discovery, the police were contacted. According to police, they are unable to determine at this time if the remains are male or female but the skull found is suspected to be of human origin.

They said that a salt bag was found tied up next to the remains and upon checking, it was discovered that there were several pieces of clothing inside.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 04th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KFC Fitness Challenge 2024 to see participation from Bahamas, Czech Republic and Suriname

KFC Fitness Challenge 2024 to see participation from Bahamas, Czech...

Mar 07, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the KFC Fitness Challenge on March 10 at the National Park, attracting athletes from The Bahamas, Czech Republic, and Suriname. The event, organized by...
Read More
Gajnabi half-century, bowlers guide Guyana to 45-run win over Windwards 

Gajnabi half-century, bowlers guide Guyana to...

Mar 07, 2024

2023 National sports awards on the horizon

2023 National sports awards on the horizon

Mar 07, 2024

Digicel and GBTI power up Regatta 2024

Digicel and GBTI power up Regatta 2024

Mar 07, 2024

Guyana Chess team in 2nd place after four rounds with 3 match points

Guyana Chess team in 2nd place after four rounds...

Mar 07, 2024

Batters dominate over the weekend in EBDCA 2nd Division 40-Over Cricket competition

Batters dominate over the weekend in EBDCA 2nd...

Mar 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Smaller is better!

    Kaieteur News – The public sector can learn valuable lessons from the success of the private sector in leveraging technology.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]