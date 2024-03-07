Excavator operator digs up human remains at New Amsterdam

Kaieteur News – An excavator operator on Wednesday in Berbice was clearing some lands in the vicinity of the Guyana Revenue Authority, New Amsterdam Berbice, when he stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a human being.

A bag containing clothing was also found near the remains. After the discovery, the police were contacted. According to police, they are unable to determine at this time if the remains are male or female but the skull found is suspected to be of human origin.

They said that a salt bag was found tied up next to the remains and upon checking, it was discovered that there were several pieces of clothing inside.

Investigations are ongoing.