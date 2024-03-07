Excavator operator digs up human remains at New Amsterdam

Latest update March 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An excavator operator on Wednesday in Berbice was clearing some lands in the vicinity of the Guyana Revenue Authority, New Amsterdam Berbice, when he stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a human being.
A bag containing clothing was also found near the remains. After the discovery, the police were contacted. According to police, they are unable to determine at this time if the remains are male or female but the skull found is suspected to be of human origin.
They said that a salt bag was found tied up next to the remains and upon checking, it was discovered that there were several pieces of clothing inside.
Investigations are ongoing.
AUBREY NORTON AFRAID TO REVEAL THE NAMES OF HIS OIL TEAM
Mar 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the KFC Fitness Challenge on March 10 at the National Park, attracting athletes from The Bahamas, Czech Republic, and Suriname. The event, organized by...
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Mar 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – The public sector can learn valuable lessons from the success of the private sector in leveraging technology.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]