Chinese company applies to mine stone in gold-rich Mazaruni District

Kaieteur News – HMS Mining Inc., a Chinese company headed by Tangzhou Liu has submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for permission to conduct stone mining in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining District in Region Seven.

The Mazaruni district, nestled in Guyana’s Essequibo Region, boasts abundant mineral resources, particularly gold, with several foreign mining operations slated to commence production by 2027, including the gold project of Canadian mining company Omai. Currently, Aurora Gold Mines (AGM), led by Chinese firm Zijin Mining Inc., stands as the largest gold operation in Guyana.

HMS proposed Wineperu Quarry, is situated in Mazaruni Mining District No. 3, and covers an area of 743 acres. It is projected to yield an estimated 6.1 million tons of aggregates. The quarry’s strategic location, coupled with its abundant resources, presents promising potential for operations–it was stated in the project summary. The project entails a startup capital of US$3.46 million and a total investment of US$17.7 million, with an annual production target of 1,200,000 tons of stone and a 10-year mine life expectancy.

The quarry’s mineral reserves, predominantly Gabbro and Granodiorite, are well-suited for construction and sea defense purposes. “It has both Gabbro and Granodiorite. The Gabbro is suited for construction, whereas; the Granodiorite is suited for sea defense. They have been found in substantial quantity and numerous outcrops. The Gabbro has an estimated reserve of 6.9 million tons of aggregates,” the document states. Notably, HMS aims to supply various fractions of boulders, gabions, and crushed aggregates to meet market demands.

The company noted in the document submitted to Guyana’s environmental body that the project’s environmental assessment and management plan prioritize adherence to regulatory standards, aiming to mitigate potential impacts on wildlife, vegetation, and water quality.

Located approximately 28 km south of Bartica, the project area encompasses communities like Rockstone, Wineperu, and Sherima Crossing. HMS stated that while no significant archaeological sites have been identified within the concession area, any discoveries during the project’s lifespan will be duly reported to relevant authorities. The proposed project underscores the quarrying industry’s pivotal role in providing essential construction materials while highlighting sustainable practices to balance environmental, economic, and social considerations.

Following an environmental screening process, the EPA has determined that the project will not significantly impact the environment and thus is exempt from the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Factors considered include the project’s location amidst similar land use activities, minimal impact on nearby communities, and measures to mitigate noise, air quality, biodiversity loss, and water quality concerns. While the EPA’s decision marks a pivotal step in the approval process, affected parties retain the right to lodge an appeal within thirty days of the notice’s publication.