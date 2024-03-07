$4.3B in contracts awarded for EBD road project

Kaieteur News – The widening and expansion of the road between Massy Road, Windsor Estate and Greenfield Road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) would cost government a total of $4.305 billion to execute.

According to information gleaned from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s website on February 21, 2024, it awarded a total of seven contracts in relation to the road project. The Road Widening and Enhancement Works between that stretch of road is a project being undertaken by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) an agency under the Ministry of Housing and Water. The project is divided into seven lots.

The NPTAB on its website revealed that undertaking the works at Lot 1 is contractor Aronco Services Inc. to the tune of $899,491,514; Lot 2 was awarded to S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. for $956,839,800; Lot 3 was awarded to AJM Enterprise for $987,330,750; Lot 4 was awarded to Japarts Construction Inc. for $980,789,996; Lot 5 was awarded to Vals Construction to the tune of $723,800,333; Lot 6 was awarded to GuyAmerica Construction Inc. for $866,892,075; wand Lot 7 was awarded to Gaico Construction and General Services Inc., to the tune of $857,674,545.

As reported, the Housing Ministry has been rolling out a number of roads projects over the years to improve communities’ connectivity. Also the building and enhancing of roadways forms part of the ministry’s housing agenda where it has been improving and opening new and existing housing areas across the country.

It was also reported that to support the ministry’s overall agenda this year, the National Assembly had approved a budget of $100.5 billion for advancing of the ministry’s projects and programmes.

Part of that allocation, a sum of $76.517 billion was specifically earmarked for housing development, with $69.317 billion allocated for highways, including projects such as Eccles to Diamond, Great Diamond, Meer – Zorgen to Schoonord, Schoonord to Crane, and Great Diamond to Craig just to name a few.

The allocation also covers infrastructural works, such as the construction of roads, bridges, water distribution, electrical networks, and land preparation in both new and existing housing areas.