2023 National sports awards on the horizon

…review of awards criteria on the way

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission, under the guidance of Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 2023 National Sports Awards, an event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of the nation’s athletes and officials.

Ninvalle revealed to Kaieteur News yesterday that meticulous preparations are underway, including a thorough review of the selection criteria for the National Sports Awards.

Last year marked the return of the awards after a two-year hiatus, recognizing exceptional performances from 2021 and 2022.

The panel tasked with scrutinizing the criteria comprises top-tier professionals, including media experts and sports aficionados.

Their objective is to conduct a comprehensive analysis and propose recommendations for potential amendments if any deficiencies are identified.

Ninvalle emphasised the importance of transparency and integrity in the selection process, ensuring that it withstands scrutiny both locally and internationally, “The integrity of the criteria must be unquestionable, leaving no room for doubt.”

Reflecting on last year’s event, Ninvalle reiterated the need for continuous improvement, stating, “This assessment process aims to enhance and refine the selection rules where necessary. The panel has already identified key areas for analysis, and discussions will ensue to determine the way forward.”

The upcoming 2023 Sports Awards promises fierce competition, with standout athletes like Tianna Springer and Emanuel Archibald emerging as top contenders.

Springer’s remarkable achievements include gold medals in the 400m at prestigious events such as the Carifta Games, South American Youth Games, and the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Additionally, she led Guyana to gold in the Mixed 4x400m relay at the Commonwealth Games, running alongside Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson and Javon Roberts.

Additionally, Guyana’s 4x400m Mixed Relay recorded an impressive time of 3:22.07, securing the second-fastest time globally in the U20 category for 2023, trailing only behind the USA’s remarkable 3:18.07, as confirmed by World Athletics.

Archibald made history by clinching Guyana’s first-ever 100m gold medal at the CAC Games, securing the nation’s only medal at the event.

Alongside fellow Olympian Jasmine Abrams, Archibald also claimed bronze in the 100m at the Pan Am Games, where the pair became the first track and field athletes since Marian Burnett and Aliann Pompey’s 2003 performance to medal at the Pan Am Games.

With track and field emerging as a standout performer for Guyana on the regional and international stage in 2023, it is poised to dominate the awards ceremony, claiming a lion’s share of the accolades up for grabs at the National Sports Awards.