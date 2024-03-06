Latest update March 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Security measures to be improved at prisons

Mar 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) will implement stronger measures and heightened security to prevent contraband items from entering the various prisons across the country.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said during a recent interview Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot stated that this is in keeping with the developmental plans for the prison system. The director said the GPS will be looking to install additional scanners, especially detailed systems that can detect and locate forbidden objects concealed under a person’s clothing. Additionally, the GPS is also considering the implementation of canine and drone patrols. ‘There will be no excuse for contraband entering the prison because physical infrastructure itself will create that atmosphere where we will be having all the necessary security checks and security layers in place to prevent and to reduce contrabands,” Elliot stated.

He stated that indicators such as prison escapes, as well as training and rehabilitation of prisoners are used to assess the work of the organisation, and there have been noticeable improvements. Last year, prisoners benefited from several training programmes in various skilled areas, providing them with the necessary coping skills to effectively manage themselves while in prison and preventing reoffending.

‘Because of these training programmes offered to them we would have seen a significant reduction in prisoner-to-prisoner violence in the institution,” the prisons director disclosed.   He noted too that the prison service is seeking to recruit qualified persons who will remain on the job. Addressing challenges from a policy perspective, Elliott said the organisation is working to improve conditions of service and job satisfaction by providing more opportunities for training, as well as enhancing salaries and allowances. The GPS recently concluded its Annual Officers Conference where several topics were discussed, including reviewing the challenges of case studies, looking at best practices, and addressing those challenges. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 04th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how Jagdeo responding to the USD$214M question.

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympian Keevin Allicock presents boxers with financial support

Olympian Keevin Allicock presents boxers with financial support

Mar 06, 2024

– Following their successes at GBA’s 2nd Developmental Boxing C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded Developmental Boxing Championship, hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association...
Read More
Guyanese players off to smooth start

Guyanese players off to smooth start

Mar 06, 2024

Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI U15 Rising Stars 50-Over tournament

Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI...

Mar 06, 2024

Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. launches to elevate Cue Sports Scene Nationwide

Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. launches to...

Mar 06, 2024

Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery fulfilled promises

Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery...

Mar 06, 2024

Easter Vacation Swimming Programme set to return March 26th

Easter Vacation Swimming Programme set to return...

Mar 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]