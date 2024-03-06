Security measures to be improved at prisons

Latest update March 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) will implement stronger measures and heightened security to prevent contraband items from entering the various prisons across the country.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) said during a recent interview Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot stated that this is in keeping with the developmental plans for the prison system. The director said the GPS will be looking to install additional scanners, especially detailed systems that can detect and locate forbidden objects concealed under a person’s clothing. Additionally, the GPS is also considering the implementation of canine and drone patrols. ‘There will be no excuse for contraband entering the prison because physical infrastructure itself will create that atmosphere where we will be having all the necessary security checks and security layers in place to prevent and to reduce contrabands,” Elliot stated.
He stated that indicators such as prison escapes, as well as training and rehabilitation of prisoners are used to assess the work of the organisation, and there have been noticeable improvements. Last year, prisoners benefited from several training programmes in various skilled areas, providing them with the necessary coping skills to effectively manage themselves while in prison and preventing reoffending.
‘Because of these training programmes offered to them we would have seen a significant reduction in prisoner-to-prisoner violence in the institution,” the prisons director disclosed. He noted too that the prison service is seeking to recruit qualified persons who will remain on the job. Addressing challenges from a policy perspective, Elliott said the organisation is working to improve conditions of service and job satisfaction by providing more opportunities for training, as well as enhancing salaries and allowances. The GPS recently concluded its Annual Officers Conference where several topics were discussed, including reviewing the challenges of case studies, looking at best practices, and addressing those challenges. (DPI)
Listen how Jagdeo responding to the USD$214M question.
Mar 06, 2024– Following their successes at GBA’s 2nd Developmental Boxing C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded Developmental Boxing Championship, hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association...
Mar 06, 2024
Mar 06, 2024
Mar 06, 2024
Mar 06, 2024
Mar 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs has set aside approximately $149 million to construct... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]