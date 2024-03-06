Latest update March 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Police find guns in bushes near Corentyne camp

Mar 06, 2024

The handgun and air gun that was found

Kaieteur News – An air gun and shotgun were on Sunday found in a clump of bushes at Cookrite Savannah, Corentyne, Berbice by police.

In a statement, police said that at about 09:30hrs. ranks acting on information received, dispatched themselves to a location in Cookrite Savannah where they found the weapons.

The ranks reportedly found the guns in the bushes some 400 meters away from the last camp on the savannah.

Police removed the guns from the bushes and transported them to the Whim Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

