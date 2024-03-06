Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery fulfilled promises

Demerara Cricket Board/GFSCA Inter Association under19 championship

Kaieteur Sports – Members of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) have once again thrown their support to the DCB for its Inter Association Under19 Cricket Tournament which will commenced last weekend. GFSCA is known for pioneering softball cricket in Guyana and overseas.

The tournament will involve the five associations, Upper Demerara, East Bank, East Coast, West Demerara and Georgetown and played on a round robin format with the team with the highest points to be declared winner. Thereafter, the wining Association will be playing against a “Best of the rest” team selected from the other four Associations in a specially arranged game to be live streamed across the globe. This tournament is the main yardstick used by the selection panel to select the Demerara team for the GCB Inter County Under19 Tournament.

The tournament will be branded Trophy Stall/Ramchand’s Auto Spares/Ariel Enterprise/Rohan Auto Spares/Steve’s Jewelry/Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Cricket Equipment Guyana/General Marines/Terry Mathura, Raj Mathura and Pandit Anand Persaud.

Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery were the latest to fulfill their promises. Petama Enterprise is located at 16 Delph Street, Georgetown, Motor Trend at 25 Logwood Road, Enmore, ECD and Steve Jewelry at 301 Church Street, Georgetown.

The owners of the three companies are elated to be part of this tournament and will continue to support the development of young people especially, through cricket. They have all expressed confidence in the DCB and are impressed with the work of the board.

The DCB takes this opportunity to thank Petama Enterprise, Motor Trend and Steve’s Jewelry and others for coming on board.