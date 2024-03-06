More sea, river defence works slated for Regions Two, Three

Kaieteur News – Residents of Regions Two and Three can expect increased protection against flooding and erosion, as the Ministry of Public Works has announced significant investments in critical sea and river defence upgrades.

According to an Invitation for Bids (IFB) issued in the local newspaper, the works are divided into 28 lots. In Region Two, along the Lower Pomeroon River, maintenance works to the earthen embankment will be conducted. Phases one, two and three are estimated to cost $41.25 million.

Similar works along the Upper Pomeroon River will also cost an estimated $41.25 million, while maintenance works along the Friendship Canal are pegged at $10 million. Along the Essequibo Coast, the earthen embankment between Cozier and Friendship will see maintenance upgrades and phase four of the boulder face maintenance works at Dartmouth will advance.

In this area as well, a concrete crest wall will be incorporated along the earthen embankments at Suddie, Good Hope, Airy Hall, Columbia, and Capoey. These works are estimated to cost a combined $90.1 million. For Region Three, on Wakenaam Island, works are slated for Sarah, Belle Plaine, Bankhall Estate, Zeelandia, Ganga Zeelandia, Moorfarm, Bush Lot, and Henryville, at an estimated cost of $108.7 million. Along the Essequibo River, maintenance works will begin at Fort Island, Lanaballi, Rose Island, Hogg Island, English Island, and Banakari Creek.

The engineer’s estimate for these works is $78.9 million. Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure, as outlined in the 2003 Procurement Act. Bidding documents will be made available from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and can be purchased at the Ministry of Public Works Fort Street, Kingston office. The bids will be opened at the ministry’s Wight Lane office on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. By investing over $370 million in these crucial infrastructure projects, the government is demonstrating a commitment to proactivity in enhancing the nationwide sea defence infrastructure, ensuring the well-being of coastal and riverfront communities. (DPI)