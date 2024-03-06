Mayor writes Pres. Ali on sale of land to Qatari investors

…gives President 7 days to respond before Council decides on litigation

Kaieteur News – City Mayor Alfred Mentore has written President Irfaan Ali on the subject of the sale of prime Carifesta Avenue lands that have been earmarked for the construction of a US$300M five star hotel by Qatari Investors.

The Qatari Investors who have been given the green light to build the luxury hotel are expected to pay G$2B for the prime lands, the Guyana Office for Investment (GOINVEST) disclosed last Thursday.

Mayor Mentore told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that the letter was sent to the President on Monday and that the Head of State has seven days to respond failing which the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will determine whether moving to the court is the best way to resolve the matter.

The Mayor said that the letter informs the President about the Council’s concerns as well as reservations about the sale of the lands located on Carifesta Avenue and Thomas Lands.

The Mayor and City Council has made it clear that the property was gifted to the City of Georgetown for recreational purposes by former plantation owners in 1887. The said land was being used by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

“I have spoken to my lawyers and have been advised. I am giving the President the courtesy of time to respond in writing or invite me to have a discussion in person. Based on what the response is, I will decide whether the matter goes before Council,” Mentore said.

The Mayor explained that the matter will be placed before the City Council at its next statutory meeting before a decision is made about going before the courts.

At its previous statutory meeting, the M&CC asserted ownership of the lands that is to be used by Qatari investors to construct a US$300M hotel.

Mentore had circulated a transport that purports to show Council’s ownership of the prime waterfront property to the over 30 councilors present at the meeting. He noted that the Council was kept in the dark as it relates to the plan even though it holds a transport to the property.

“Nothing was provided to us on this issue. So, I see the fence is being done, and the sod has been turned, and a whole host of other things. The project document has to start with the Council.

“We must have one rule for everyone. There must be one rule for the citizens of this city, and there must be one rule for central government, and there will be one rule for investors, who want to invest in Guyana. We must not break the rules or bend it to suit anyone,” Mentore explained.

He continued: “If there is no clarity or no success in the hopeful discussions with his Excellency, and maybe other government people on this matter, the Council is prepared to take litigation in this matter,” Mayor Mentore had said.

At that meeting, several Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Councillors sought to block any discussion surrounding the ownership at the statutory meeting given that it was not placed on the meeting’s agenda.

The Councillors who were opposed to having the matter discussed at the meeting reminded Mentore that there was no proper basis for the matter to be discussed.

The Council, in support of the Mayor, nevertheless moved a motion to have the matter discussed. The City Council agreed that a letter should be sent to President Irfaan Ali in an effort to resolve the ownership concerns, and usage of the land.