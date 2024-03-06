Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI U15 Rising Stars 50-Over tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Berbice batsman, Adrian Hetmyer, was appointed Captain of the Guyana Under-15 team ahead of the upcoming CWI U15 50-Over tournament which bowls off this month in Antigua.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced the 14 member squad yesterday which features the dynamic batsman, nephew of Shimron Hetmyer, leading a strong unit co-captained by Demerara all-rounder Emmanuel Lewis.

Top U15 players like Khush Seegobin, Parmeshwar Ram, Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Jathniel Nurse, Richard Ramdehol and others will form the star-studded team, who will be among the top contenders at the upcoming competition.

The Guyana U15 team is sponsored by OES Guyana Inc., whose sponsorship went a long way with regard to preparing and outfitting the team with their spanking new kits.

Meanwhile, the squad features seven reserve players, including Bomesh Lall, Trilok Nanan, Mickel Sharma to name a few.

Guyana U15 squad – Parmeshwar Ram, Justin Dowlin, Darvir Seegobin, Emmanuel Lewis (VC), Adrian Hetmyer (CAPTAIN), Rovaldo Pareira, Richard Ramdeholl, Khush Seegobin, Sohail Mohammed (W/k), Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Gilbert Griffith, Jathniel Nurse and Arif Khan.

Standbys Players : Trilok Nanan, Reyaz Latif, Bomesh Lall, Feeaz Baksh, Kumulchan Ramnarace, Eron Benjamin and Mickle Sharma.