Latest update March 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI U15 Rising Stars 50-Over tournament

Mar 06, 2024 Sports

Adrian Hetmyer, Emmanuel Lewis and  Parmeshwar Ram

Adrian Hetmyer, Emmanuel Lewis and  Parmeshwar Ram

Kaieteur Sports – Berbice batsman, Adrian Hetmyer, was appointed Captain of the Guyana Under-15 team ahead of the upcoming CWI U15 50-Over tournament which bowls off this month in Antigua.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced the 14 member squad yesterday which features the dynamic batsman, nephew of Shimron Hetmyer, leading a strong unit co-captained by Demerara all-rounder Emmanuel Lewis.

Top U15 players like Khush Seegobin, Parmeshwar Ram, Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Jathniel Nurse, Richard Ramdehol and others will form the star-studded team, who will be among the top contenders at the upcoming competition.

The Guyana U15 team is sponsored by OES Guyana Inc., whose sponsorship went a long way with regard to preparing and outfitting the team with their spanking new kits.

Meanwhile, the squad features seven reserve players, including Bomesh Lall, Trilok Nanan, Mickel Sharma to name a few.

Guyana U15 squad – Parmeshwar  Ram, Justin Dowlin, Darvir Seegobin, Emmanuel  Lewis  (VC), Adrian Hetmyer (CAPTAIN), Rovaldo Pareira, Richard  Ramdeholl, Khush Seegobin, Sohail  Mohammed  (W/k), Shamar Apple, Brandon Henry, Gilbert Griffith, Jathniel Nurse and Arif Khan.

Standbys Players : Trilok Nanan, Reyaz Latif, Bomesh Lall, Feeaz Baksh, Kumulchan  Ramnarace, Eron Benjamin and Mickle Sharma.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 04th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how Jagdeo responding to the USD$214M question.

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympian Keevin Allicock presents boxers with financial support

Olympian Keevin Allicock presents boxers with financial support

Mar 06, 2024

– Following their successes at GBA’s 2nd Developmental Boxing C/ship Kaieteur Sports – The recently concluded Developmental Boxing Championship, hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association...
Read More
Guyanese players off to smooth start

Guyanese players off to smooth start

Mar 06, 2024

Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI U15 Rising Stars 50-Over tournament

Hetmyer appointed Captain of Guyana ahead of CWI...

Mar 06, 2024

Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. launches to elevate Cue Sports Scene Nationwide

Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. launches to...

Mar 06, 2024

Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery fulfilled promises

Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Steve’s Jewellery...

Mar 06, 2024

Easter Vacation Swimming Programme set to return March 26th

Easter Vacation Swimming Programme set to return...

Mar 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]