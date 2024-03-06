Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. launches to elevate Cue Sports Scene Nationwide

Kaieteur Sports – The Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. is proud to announce its official establishment to promote the growth and development of cue sports in Guyana. The association has a team of dedicated enthusiasts and professionals set to revolutionize the landscape of cue sports in Guyana.

The association comprises Alfred Mekdeci, President; Steven Persaud, Treasurer; Ryan Baksh, Secretary; Mark Singh, Rupraj Bridjmohan; and Suruj Singh, Directors.

The association encompasses all cue sports disciplines prevalent in Guyana, including snooker, pool, and billiards for both males and females. This wide-ranging scope ensures that enthusiasts and professionals find a welcoming home within the association, regardless of their preferred cue sport.

The Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. is pleased to announce that membership is now open to the public with a special offer for those joining in March. Individuals joining the association before March 31, 2024, are eligible for one year of free membership. This membership provides access to exclusive events, resources, and networking opportunities within the cue sports community. Interested individuals can apply for membership through a simple procedure. Potential members can connect with Ryan Baksh, Secretary to the association, on WhatsApp [+592 640 2222] or email [email protected] for more information.

The Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. is thrilled to have received positive support and endorsement from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. In a recent meeting with ministry officials, discussions were held regarding the association’s objectives, initiatives, and collaborative opportunities. A photograph capturing this momentous occasion with the ministry highlights the mutual commitment to advancing cue sports in Guyana.

Alfred Mekdeci, President of the Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc., expressed his excitement about the association’s potential impact, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey to elevate cue sports in Guyana. With the support of our members, partners, and the Ministry, we look forward to creating a thriving and inclusive community for cue sports enthusiasts across the nation.”

Persons are encouraged to stay updated on the latest news and announcements by the association by following their Facebook page Cue Sports Association-Guyana for more information about the Cue Sports Association (Guyana) Inc. and its membership.