A man get ketch spying in Guyana

Latest update March 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A man was arrested in Guyana. He was accused of being a spy for a foreign country. But he denied the allegation.
But despite being interrogated for days, the local police could not find the evidence dat de man was a spy. Nor did they discover anything that he said that suggested he was a lie. But they still felt that something was not right and dat de man was a foreign agent.
So de local police called in a special agent fuh question de suspected spy. De agent start fuh question de man fuh see how much he know about Guyana.
Agent: When did Guyana gain its Independence?
Suspect: May 26th 1966
Agent: Name de counties of Guyana
Suspect: Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo
Agent: In which county is Baracra located?
Suspect: Berbice.
Agent: Who was de Governor General of Guyana at the time of Independence?
Suspect: Sir. David Rose
Agent: Who was de first President of Guyana?
Suspect: Arthur Chung
Agent: Who is presently the President of Guyana?
Suspect: De facto or de jure?
At this point, the agent turned to his superiors and said that the man has to be a spy because he knows more about Guyana than most Guyanese do.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Listen how Jagdeo responding to the USD$214M question.
