A man get ketch spying in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A man was arrested in Guyana. He was accused of being a spy for a foreign country. But he denied the allegation.

But despite being interrogated for days, the local police could not find the evidence dat de man was a spy. Nor did they discover anything that he said that suggested he was a lie. But they still felt that something was not right and dat de man was a foreign agent.

So de local police called in a special agent fuh question de suspected spy. De agent start fuh question de man fuh see how much he know about Guyana.

Agent: When did Guyana gain its Independence?

Suspect: May 26th 1966

Agent: Name de counties of Guyana

Suspect: Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo

Agent: In which county is Baracra located?

Suspect: Berbice.

Agent: Who was de Governor General of Guyana at the time of Independence?

Suspect: Sir. David Rose

Agent: Who was de first President of Guyana?

Suspect: Arthur Chung

Agent: Who is presently the President of Guyana?

Suspect: De facto or de jure?

At this point, the agent turned to his superiors and said that the man has to be a spy because he knows more about Guyana than most Guyanese do.

