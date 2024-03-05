Spoil Child remanded on gun, ammo possession charges

Kaieteur News – Teon Allen called ‘Spoil Child’ was on Monday remanded to prison on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition without licence when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul.

He pleaded not guilty, after the charges were read to him and was subsequently remanded to prison until March 27th, 2024. Allen was nabbed on Saturday with a gun for which he does not have a licence while attempting to enter the Leonora Stadium for a party, police had said.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said that, “ranks from the Regional Police Division Number Three were performing security duty around 23:00 hrs. Saturday when they observed, intercepted and searched the 42-year-old Allen who was acting suspiciously and who was later found to have an unlicensed 9mm pistol and eighteen (18) live matching rounds of ammunition in his possession.”

The ranks including a woman superintendent were at the stadium’s main gate where a show was being held. Allen was walking in with a black Gucci side bag. The man appeared to be acting suspiciously. As a result of his actions, he was stopped and asked to be subjected to a search. Subsequently, he resisted but the police then managed to search the bag on his person. It was discovered that the man was carrying a 9mm pistol and a magazine that contained eighteen matching live rounds of ammunition in the bag.

When asked if he was licensed to carry the firearm, the man refused to cooperate with the police and instead opted to behave in a disorderly manner. Allen was then arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition. At the station, he was asked again by police if he was a licensed firearm holder, to which he responded in the negative. The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.