Several top public officials still to declare assets

Kaieteur News – The Integrity Commission latest announcement has spotlighted 31 public officials who are yet to declare their assets as required by law.

Despite the mandate outlined in the Integrity Commission Act, the officials are yet to fulfill their obligation to declare their assets for the period spanning from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. This revelation was published in the Official Gazette on March 2, 2024. The Integrity Commission Act was established to bolster public confidence in the integrity of officials. It stipulates that failure to declare assets constitutes an offence. Section 22 of the Act prescribes penalties, including fines of up to $25,000 and imprisonment terms ranging from six months to one year.

The Commission’s primary role is to uphold the standards of good governance and transparency within the government. By administering and enforcing the Integrity Commission Act, which includes the Code of Conduct and declarations of income, assets, and liabilities, the Commission aims to instill trust in public institutions and officials. It is imperative for public officials to comply with these regulations to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability, which are essential for the effective functioning of democratic institutions.

See link: https://officialgazette.gov.gy/images/gazette2024/mar/official_gazettes_2MARCH2024.pdf for the names published by the Integrity Commission.