Rose Town Pepsi defeated Albion to lift 2023 title as Matthew Pottaya clinches man of the match

Kaieteur Sports – A brilliant all round performance by national under17 vice captain Matthew Pottaya spearheaded his team Rose Hall Town Pepsi to defeat Albion in the final of the Berbice cricket board Diors bits and pieces under23 tournament. The final was played at the Bush Lot Sports Club ground in West Berbice in steamy weather and a fair sized crowd.

Albion led by former national U19 player Kelvin Umroa elected to bat first against the Kevlon Anderson lead Rose Hall Town Pepsi. Albion were given a flying start with Ari Arizal Kadir tearing into Anderson and Raj Tika.

They lost Tameshwar Mangal caught behind by Sohil Mohammed off Anderson for at 29 for one in the 3 rd over. Damian Cecil joined Kadir at the crease and they added 26 for the 2nd wicket before Cecil was trapped LBW by national under19 off spinner Jonathan Rampersaud for 14 and then Kadir was dismissed to leave Albion at 65 for three in the 12th over.

The introduction of National Youth spinner Jeremy Sandia and Matthew Pottaya caused several headaches for the Albion team as they lost their last seven wickets for just 53 runs to be dismissed for 118 in 31st over. The batsmen dismiss by the left arm spinner Sandia were Afraz Budhoo 5, Gaurav Ramesh 0, Leon Cecil 15 and Kelvin Umroa one, while Pottaya got rid of Devin Lalbehari 3 and Nazeem Khan 0.

Amazon Warrior all rounder Junior Sinclair got rid of Arvin Jawarhir 18, which included two boundaries and ended with four for 18 from seven very impressive overs, while

Pottaya 2 for 1, Rampersaud 2 for 17 Sinclair 1 for 17 and Anderson one for 33.

Needing to score 119 from their allotted 40 overs to lift another Berbice championship, Rose Hall Town Pepsi openers Sincliair and the promising Romesh Bharrat added 29 in 3.40 fours before Sinclair was caught off Arvin Jawahi for 12. Barratt soon followed Sinclair at 36 for 2 in the sixth over when he was also dismissed by Jawarhi but level ever headed batting by sandia close out Rose Hall Town Pepsi to victory with 13 overs remaining.

Victory was achieved via a wide delivery to Sohil Mohammed. Arvin Jawarhir took 2 for 23 and Leon Cecil 2 for 18 were the best bowlers for Albion while Nazeem Khan, Kevin Umrao and Gourav Ramesh each took a wicket.

Berbice chairman of competition committee Leslie Salomon hailed the tournament as is success and expressed thanks to Miss Sandie Ross for her support of Berbice cricket.

BCB president congratulated both teams for a competitive final and pledged that his administration would continue to organize similar tournaments in the future.

Representative of Dior bits and pieces Ranjiv Kishan stated that Miss Sandie Ross was very happy to sponsor the tournament. He expressed satisfaction with the way the tournament was organized by the Dr. Beharry administration. The winning team received $100,000 and the championship trophy while Albion took home $50,000 and a trophy.

The man of the finals also took home the financial price and a trophy. Rose Hall Town Pepsi captain Kevlon Anderson dedicated his team victory to the management and staff of the Demarara Disdedicate Limited especially marketing representative of Pepsi.