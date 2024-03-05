Police set ganja farm ablaze

Latest update March 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Region Ten police on Sunday set a four-acre ganja farm ablaze at Ebini, Berbice River.
Ranks were conducting a ‘narcotics eradication exercise’ in the Berbice River between 12:00 and 16:30hrs when they found the farm. “There were one hundred and thirty-two (132) beds and each bed had seventy-six plants, ranging from twelve inches to five feet in height,” police said while adding that another 10,032 Cannabis plants weighing 334.4 lbs, were also found.
Some 34 pounds of dried cannabis were found too in a makeshift camp, which was also set on fire.
