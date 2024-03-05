Police capture twins wanted for multiple robberies

Latest update March 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Bartica captured the Fredricks’ twins who are accused of committing a series of armed robberies in December last year.
Wanted bulletins were issued for the brothers, 21-year-old Kevin and Kellon Fredricks on February 7.
The duo reportedly conducted robberies at Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, and at the Sandhill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
Kaieteur News understands that the brothers were nabbed by the police in Bartica for another allegation leveled against them.
The men are in police custody at the Bartica Police Station as investigations continue.
