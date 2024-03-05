Millington, Grimmond help Guyana draw first blood by 56-runs

CWI CG United Women’s Regional Super50 Cup Round 1…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana opened the CWI CG Women’s Super50 Cup with a thumping 56-run win over Leeward Islands, as action got underway yesterday in St. Kitts.

Guyana posted 142 all out after some solid batting from Realeanna Grimmond (37), Shabika Gajnabi (20), Shamaine Campbell (13) and Cherry-Ann Fraser (12).

Guyana spinner Plaffiana Millington stunned the Leeward Ladies with 4-10 with Niya Latchman chipping in with 3-27 and Ashmini Munisar (1-10), shutting the door on their opponents.

Divya Saxena (19) and Reneice Boyce (16), looked threatening as they were steamrolled by the Guyanese.

Meanwhile, Jamaica beat Barbados by 200 runs after posting 289 all out to which Barbados could only respond with 89 all out. Windward Islands (186-6), also secured a huge win, beating Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas (185 all out), by 2 wickets.