Millington, Grimmond help Guyana draw first blood by 56-runs

Latest update March 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana opened the CWI CG Women’s Super50 Cup with a thumping 56-run win over Leeward Islands, as action got underway yesterday in St. Kitts.
Guyana posted 142 all out after some solid batting from Realeanna Grimmond (37), Shabika Gajnabi (20), Shamaine Campbell (13) and Cherry-Ann Fraser (12).
Guyana spinner Plaffiana Millington stunned the Leeward Ladies with 4-10 with Niya Latchman chipping in with 3-27 and Ashmini Munisar (1-10), shutting the door on their opponents.
Divya Saxena (19) and Reneice Boyce (16), looked threatening as they were steamrolled by the Guyanese.
Meanwhile, Jamaica beat Barbados by 200 runs after posting 289 all out to which Barbados could only respond with 89 all out. Windward Islands (186-6), also secured a huge win, beating Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas (185 all out), by 2 wickets.
Leaders prostituting Guyana
Mar 05, 2024Kaieteur News – Tyrone Hamilton, one of two men wanted in connected with a recent drug bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), surrendered on Monday in the presence of his...
Mar 05, 2024
Mar 05, 2024
Mar 05, 2024
Mar 05, 2024
Mar 05, 2024
Kaieteur News – I do confess to never having heard of an installation or swearing-in ceremony for the members of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]