Man found chopped to death at WCB

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man was on Monday found dead with multiple chop wounds to his body at Number 41 Village backlands, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police identified him as Odit Persaud Thom and he was last seen alive around 08:00hrs on Saturday. He reportedly worked as a labourer and was employed by a cattle farmer Rennision Mitchell and other cattle farmers in the area to take care of their animals at Seafield Backdam, WCB.

At around 12:30hrs on Monday, Mitchell and another cattle farmer Thom worked for found his decomposing body floating in a trench between two rice fields at the Number 41 Village backlands.

According to police, the body bore chop wounds to the arms and head. The cattle farmers told police that Thom stayed at the camp in the Seafield Backdam to watch over their animals. On Sunday, Mitchell said that he and another farmer learnt that their animals were impounded at the Weldaad Police Station by a rice farmer from Foulis Village. As a result, Mitchell and the other cattle farmer went into the backdam in search of Thom but did not find him. More cattle farmers joined them on Monday, to continue the search for him and his body was recovered around midday. Police were immediately called to remove his body. Police noted that Thom’s body was clad in a pair of black jeans and black jersey along with a haversack on his back. Inside the haversack police found his ID card and toiletries. A pair of slippers and a black cap were also found on a dam close by.