Local Human Rights Activists complain to Int’l body over Govt. abuse

…Oil Minister denies allegations

Kaieteur News – Loonies, obstructionists, busy-bodies, unpatriotic and anti-development. These are among the titles that have been given to human rights activists in Guyana by senior members of the government.

This was officially brought to the attention of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Thursday, as the body listened to the “Impacts of private companies on human rights” presented by members of civil society: Danuta Radzik, Elizabeth Deane-Hughes, Karen DeSouza and Vanda Radzik. The citizens’ presentation was hinged on the “Right to a Healthy Environment, Rule of Law and Justice in Oil and Gas Industry”.

In her remarks, Vanda Radzik told the Committee, “The right to our role as citizens and environmental defenders, enshrined in the Constitution, is being denied by state actors, through demonising and insulting us and (Non-Governmental Organizations) NGOs such as the Guyana Human Rights Association, Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc and Red Thread as well as publicly calling activists, environmental defenders and other stakeholders busy bodies, obstructionists, un-patriotic, anti-development and other derogatory terms.”

She said this has effectively created an atmosphere of fear and intimation in breach of the Constitution. The activist pointed out that Article 13 of the Constitution states, “the Principle objective of the political system of the state is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens and their organizations in the management and decision-making processes of the state with particular emphasis on those areas that directly affect their well-being.”

She continued that the Constitution also mandates “Every citizen has a duty to participate in activities designed to implore the environment and protect the health of the nation.”

Recognizing the complaint raised by Radzik, Commissioner Jose Luis Caballero enquired about the mechanisms of protection for those who exercise the right to defend the environment and other rights. He asked, “What mechanisms exist, what protection mechanisms exist for defenders?”

Founding member of civil society body, Red Thread, Karen DeSouza in responding to the IACHR Commissioner told the body there were no such mechanisms implemented by government.

In fact, she noted, “All we get is more abuse. Red Thread has been threatened in various ways and we have got no recourse, not even from the police that we have made reports to.”

Meanwhile, representing the state was Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat. Bharrat told the body he was baffled with the accusations of comments made towards civil society activists in Guyana.

He noted, “I can assure you that government has made no comment or derogatory comments with regards to civil society activists but what we do wish as a government, is for civil society activists to be fair, balanced and apolitical too in whatever they do in the representation of issues and the people at the same time.”

Attorney General, Anil Nandlall S.C argued that the citizens who challenged the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Permit, granted to American oil giant, ExxonMobil are obstructionists. According to the Court document, “By instituting these proceedings, they are not only busybodies, but are obstructionists to a project of national importance and fundamentally essential to the public good and interest.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo at several of his press conferences had described members of civil society as anti-development, unpatriotic and loonies for not supporting the highly touted Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project.