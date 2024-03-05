Jahshii joins Slingerz FC for training

…former Elite League Champions in action tonight against Fruta Conquerors

Kaieteur Sports – Dancehall sensation Jahshii, celebrated for his dual talents on stage and the football field, joined Slingerz FC for their recent training session at the GFF’s National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence.

Tonight, Slingerz FC will kick off a doubleheader at the NTC in the GFF/GFC Elite League, facing off against Fruta Conquerors at 6:30 pm, while Den Amstel take on Santos.

Mluleki Clarke, aka Jahshii, honed his football skills at Excelsior High School before pursuing his music career.

After finding success in music, he rekindled his passion for football, competing in Jamaica’s Wray & Nephew KSAFA Championship with Constant Spring FC and now with Shortwood FC.

Slingerz FC coach, Alex Thomas, was delighted to see Jahshii arrive first at the training venue, noting his full engagement in the session.

Thomas and the Slingerz FC squad were thrilled to host the acclaimed Dancehall artiste, who recently performed alongside fellow Jamaican star Masicka during Slingerz Entertainment’s West Side Mashramani Weekend celebration.

In their return to the Elite League, Slingerz dominated with a 7 – 0 victory over Monedderlust, led by Marcus Tudor’s remarkable five-goal performance.