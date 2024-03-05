Homeless man begs Magistrate to go to jail after accused of theft

Kaieteur News – “Give me a lil sentence, your worship, I ain’t get nowhere to go,” a 48-year-old man told City Magistrate Rhondell Weever on Monday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Phillips Adams made his first court appearance on Monday, where the simple larceny charge was read to him.

The simple larceny charge stated that on March 2, 2024 at Lamaha Street, Georgetown, Adams stole one weeding Machine, valued$120,000 from the virtual complainant.

The father of two pleaded guilty with explanation; however, as he explained, it indicated to the court that he did not accept stealing the machine. As a result, the court rejected the guilty plea and changed it to a not guilty.

“I was going to sleep on the pave, me nah gah no way fuh go to,” Adams told the court whilst noting that he was told to move from the spot by an unknown person.

The man told the court that he has no knowledge about the weeding machine, and said he did not enter the yard where the machine was reportedly stolen from.

The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that Adams does not have a fix place of abode, which can pose as a difficulty in locating him on his return date for trial. Bail was also objected to on the ground that there is a witness statement.

Adams was remanded to prison and is expected to court on April 8, 2024 for statements and fixtures.