Latest update March 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Former national cyclist wanted for airport drug bust surrenders

Mar 05, 2024 News, Sports

Arrested, Travis Sealey and Koby Bakker

Arrested, Travis Sealey and Koby Bakker

Kaieteur News – Tyrone Hamilton, one of two men wanted in connected with a recent drug bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), surrendered on Monday in the presence of his attorney Nigel Hughes, the Customs Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) disclosed on its website.

On February 28, 2024, CANU issued two wanted bulletins for Hamilton and Gavin McKie.

Last Thursday, 26-year-old Travis Sealey, a shift leader attached to the New Timehri Handling Service (NTHS) and 20-year-old Koby Bakker, a ground security coordinator, attached to Secure Innovations and Concept (SIC) were busted with G$64M worth of cocaine at CJIA.

$64M worth of cocaine intercepted by officers of CANU

$64M worth of cocaine intercepted by officers of CANU

The interception was done by officers attached to the airport’s CANU who observed the men retrieving four duffle bags from an unidentified male through the airport’s fence.

Surrendered, Tyrone Hamilton

Surrendered, Tyrone Hamilton

A search was conducted on the bags and 64 brick-like parcels, suspected to be cocaine, were discovered.

The men, as well as the suspected drugs, were taken to the CANU’s headquarters where tests were done on the parcels. The contents of the parcels were confirmed to be cocaine weighing 71.2kg with an estimated street value of GY$64 M.

Kaieteur News understands that the drugs were to be loaded on a British Airways Flight bound for St. Lucia (UVF), with onwards connection to the United Kingdom.

Providing that the drugs had reached its intended destination, estimated street value would have been over £3,000,000 which is equivalent to approximately GY$679,000,000.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 04th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Former national cyclist wanted for airport drug bust surrenders

Former national cyclist wanted for airport drug bust surrenders

Mar 05, 2024

Kaieteur News – Tyrone Hamilton, one of two men wanted in connected with a recent drug bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), surrendered on Monday in the presence of his...
Read More
AJM Enterprise adding quality and professionalism to West Berbice cricket

AJM Enterprise adding quality and professionalism...

Mar 05, 2024

Millington, Grimmond help Guyana draw first blood by 56-runs

Millington, Grimmond help Guyana draw first blood...

Mar 05, 2024

Rose Town Pepsi defeated Albion to lift 2023 title as Matthew Pottaya clinches man of the match

Rose Town Pepsi defeated Albion to lift 2023...

Mar 05, 2024

Jahshii joins Slingerz FC for training

Jahshii joins Slingerz FC for training

Mar 05, 2024

Briton John retains Jagan’s Memorial Cycling Road Race title

Briton John retains Jagan’s Memorial Cycling...

Mar 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]