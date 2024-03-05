Former national cyclist wanted for airport drug bust surrenders

Kaieteur News – Tyrone Hamilton, one of two men wanted in connected with a recent drug bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), surrendered on Monday in the presence of his attorney Nigel Hughes, the Customs Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) disclosed on its website.

On February 28, 2024, CANU issued two wanted bulletins for Hamilton and Gavin McKie.

Last Thursday, 26-year-old Travis Sealey, a shift leader attached to the New Timehri Handling Service (NTHS) and 20-year-old Koby Bakker, a ground security coordinator, attached to Secure Innovations and Concept (SIC) were busted with G$64M worth of cocaine at CJIA.

The interception was done by officers attached to the airport’s CANU who observed the men retrieving four duffle bags from an unidentified male through the airport’s fence.

A search was conducted on the bags and 64 brick-like parcels, suspected to be cocaine, were discovered.

The men, as well as the suspected drugs, were taken to the CANU’s headquarters where tests were done on the parcels. The contents of the parcels were confirmed to be cocaine weighing 71.2kg with an estimated street value of GY$64 M.

Kaieteur News understands that the drugs were to be loaded on a British Airways Flight bound for St. Lucia (UVF), with onwards connection to the United Kingdom.

Providing that the drugs had reached its intended destination, estimated street value would have been over £3,000,000 which is equivalent to approximately GY$679,000,000.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.