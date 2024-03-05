Father of 14 found dead after fight

Latest update March 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police have confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a labourer on Sunday at New Amsterdam Berbice, Region Six.
The dead man has been identified as Godfrey Daniels, 42, a father of 14 and according to police, he was found dead around 22:30 hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that man might have been a victim of a fight earlier in the evening at his home. Details are sketchy on what caused the fight and who is responsible for beating the father of 14.
Police have reportedly detained the man’s son-in-law for questioning. The two are known for frequently getting into fights with each other due to an ongoing feud they had.
