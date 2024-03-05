Canadian Vision Care Team performed 33 cataract surgeries, over 2000 eye examinations

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three cataract surgeries and over 2000 eye examinations were conducted over the last two weeks by the Canadian Vision Care Medical Team, which concluded its successful outreach in Guyana on Monday.

The medical team, during its visit engaged in outreach activities that were held at the Port Mourant Ophthalmology Centre in Region Six on February 28th and 29th, followed by another in Georgetown from March 1st to 4th.

The Ministry of Health in a press release said that during the team’s presence in Guyana, participants underwent comprehensive eye examination, and disease screenings, and those in need received spectacles, free of cost.

The medical team was headed by Dr. Annu Kaul, an Optometrists, and included Dr. Sajal Flora, Optometrists; Dr. Tazeen Haider, Optometrists; Dr. Barry Nolt, Optometrists; Anthony Harychan, Optician; Caysi Klingspohn, Optician; and Jose Braz and Elenor Nolt who both are volunteers.

The ministry noted that the Canadian Vision Care team visits Guyana annually to conduct outreach at various locations.

The entity was formed in 1981 as a federally chartered non-profit organisation that provides primary eye care and surgical care in low and middle-income countries around the world.

This year the outreach was done in collaboration with the Ministry, the Parliament Office and the Lion’s Club of Central Demerara.

At the conclusion of the outreach on Monday, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony visited the team at the Guyana Everest Cricket Club, where he was briefed on the findings over the period and together, the Minster and team, discussed possibilities for future partnerships.