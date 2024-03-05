Briton John retains Jagan’s Memorial Cycling Road Race title

Latest update March 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Briton John, representing United We Stand Cycle Club, continued his impressive streak in the 2024 season by clinching the Jagan’s Memorial 41-Mile Road Race Open title. The challenging first leg of the Three-Stage event unfolded on Sunday, starting from Schoonord (West Bank of Demerara) to Bushy Park (West Coast of Essequibo), and back.
On Sunday, the peloton witnessed the dominance of seasoned rider Briton John, breaking away just two miles into the race. The top six cyclists collectively maintained a swift pace until reaching the turnaround point at Bushy Park.
On the return leg, John seized the opportunity, accelerating to claim victory and the Senior’s/Open title. Christopher Griffith, Segun Hubbard, and Alexander Leung showcased their skill and endurance by securing the second, third, and fourth place positions.
In the Junior’s category, rising stars Alexander Leung and Alexander Newton engaged in an exciting battle, with Leung ultimately clinching the first-place position. Newton and Nivone Wilson closely followed in second and third place.
Adding diversity to the competition, the Female’s race saw Abigail Jeffrey of Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club emerge victorious, displaying her prowess on the challenging course. In the Under-50 Veterans category, Segun Hubbard, Kwame Ridley, and Roy Mangru claimed the top three spots, contributing to the thrilling spectacle of the event.
The 24 edition of the Jagan’s Memorial race, a celebration of cycling prowess in memory of late President Cheddi Jagan, concluded with podium finishers receiving trophies along with monetary prizes for their outstanding performances.
Flying Ace Cycle Club also extended heartfelt congratulations to outstanding performers, notably Briton John, Alexander Leung, and Abigail Jeffrey, as the anticipation builds for the second leg of the event, which is scheduled for March 10th in Berbice. The action is set to roll off in front of the Freedom House building in New Amsterdam at 8:00 am.
