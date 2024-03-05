AJM Enterprise adding quality and professionalism to West Berbice cricket

Latest update March 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Founder of AJM Enterprise, Nasrudeen Mohamed, makes million-dollar presentation to Cotton Tree captain Roshan Gafoor.

– Plans in place for country-wide cricket tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Cotton Tree Cricket Club were crowned champions of the AJM Enterprise Mash It Up T20 tournament last weekend at the Bush Lot Sports Complex Ground.

The tournament lived up and went beyond expectations as it was a packed event; thousands of viewers from across the world were locked in to view the match on livestream.

After a successful one-million-dollar first place prize payout, AJM Enterprise will continue to play a role in the development of cricket, from West Berbice to all parts of Guyana, as plans are in place to host a country-wide cricket tournament.

The recently concluded tournament provided a marketing platform for young players in the West Berbice area to showcase their talent to the world. The likes of Guyana Under-15 player Arif Khan, Leon Swamy, and Shamal Angel were the youngsters who gained from the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament.

“It is competitive cricket, not because it is a second division tournament, and it won’t be competitive. There are a lot of youngsters in the tournament, it is a great tournament, and I am happy to play in it,” Swamy said after he blasted 87 for Cotton Tree.

Meanwhile, captain Roshan Gaffoor expressed similar sentiments in relation to the high-quality of cricket played in the AJM tournament.

“First of all, we must thank AJM for sponsoring such a wonderful tournament; to invest in so much cash and prizes. This encouraged cricketers in the West Berbice area to play, because the game was dying in the region. Now with the introduction of the AJM tournament, people want to play cricket,” Gaffoor said.

Player of the final Kevon Jawahir also spoke highly of the level of cricket being played in the AJM tournament. “In this tournament you have a lot of franchise players, first-division players playing, and at this second-division level it is really good,” Jawahir said.

AJM Enterprise, a subsidiary of Jumbo Jet. Jumbo Jet has been in operation for more than three decades, and they are synonymous with supplying heavy duty equipment. The heavy-duty giants, Jumbo Jet are responsible for supplying 70% of the local contractors.

AJM deals with specialized transportation, crane rental, equipment rental, supply of raw materials, (sand, aggregate) and the list goes on. The AJM enterprise is involved in significant projects across Guyana.

Currently, AJM Enterprise has been working on the Schoonard to Crane Four-lane highway which will soon benefit thousands of commuters in region three.

