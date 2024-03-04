Gainda, Bani help ECCA dismantle East Bank by 85-runs – GCA secure 123-run win over WDCA

GFSCA /DCB Senior U19 Super50 Inter-Association tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) sponsored DCB U19 Inter-Association Super50 Tournament, got off to a bang with some exciting matches played this weekend.

ECCA were bowled out for 176 with Sasenarine Harricharran leading with 42. Opener Moin Persaud (20), Nicholas Shiopersaud (18) were among the scorers to lend support.

East Bank bowled well during their opening game, with Krsna Singh (3-41) and Roupil Rajaraw (3-31) doing the lion’s share of the damage. Two wickets apiece from Darwin Larose and Zahib Mohamed helped seal a highly-successful bowling outing.

Failing to capitalize on the efforts of their bowlers, EBCA were leveled for 91 in 31.4 overs, despite 42 from opener Deonarine Dindyal.

Spinner Arun Gainda was the chief destroyer, bagging 5-16 while Neeram Bani chipped in with 3-24 which helped seal ECCA’s faith.

In the other match, GCA posted 256-8 from 50 overs thanks to Romeo Deonarine hitting 70 (6x4s, 2x6s), Kishan Silas, ( 44), Jonathan Van Lange 38 off 25 deliveries and John Persaud 34.

WDCA were then kept to 133 in 37.5 overs with Parmeshwar Ram the leading scorer with (31) and Kelvin Raymond (20) and Sachin Balgobin (15). GCA wrapped up their win by 123 runs.