Dolphin SSC Swimmers qualify for 2024 CARIFTA Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Dolphin Speed Swim Club Swimmers have qualified to represent Guyana at the CARIFTA Aquatic Swimming Championships in Nassua, Bahamas from March 28 to April 7, 2024.

Athletes from around the region take part in the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships each year. The club is proud and excited that their most promising athletes have qualified to take part in this high-level competition.

Topping the list of eligible swimmers of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Carifta Qualifying Standards year 2023-2024 were male swimmer, Paul Mahaica, gaining four A Qualifying time in the 100m and 200m Butterfly, 400m Individual Medley, 50m Freestyle and one B Qualifying Time in the 100m Freestyle.

Sekhel Tzedeq registered two A Qualifying Times in the 50m and 100m Backstroke, Chase Thompson clocked an A Qualifying Time in the 50m Breaststroke while female qualifier Genevieve Lackna registered a C Time in the 100m Butterfly.

These Swimmers are in training and awaiting their participation at the Carifta Swimming Championship in Bahamas. Coach Paul Mahaica (SR) is expecting Sterling performances from these Swimmers who are resilient and dedicated to achieving Qualifying Times for Guyana.

Last December 2024 at the Assat Invitational Swimming Championship in Trinidad Paul Mahaica got Gold Medal in the 200m Butterfly along with two Siver and a Bronze Medal in Events above, Sekhel Tzedeq 50m Back Silver Medal and Bronze in the 100m Back and Chase Thompson 50m Breaststroke, Gold Medal. Dolphin Speed Swim Club is looking forward to the participation of our Swimmers at Carifta 2024, representing Guyana.