Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model, hindering West Indies’ resurgence

Mar 04, 2024 Sports

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, second left, consoles West Indies' Shamar Joseph after Australia won by 10 wickets on the third day of their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia (AP Photo)

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, second left, consoles West Indies’ Shamar Joseph after Australia won by 10 wickets on the third day of their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia (AP Photo)

Kaieteur Sports – In a scathing critique of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and major cricketing nations, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has accused the global cricketing body of deliberately obstructing the resurgence of West Indies cricket by maintaining an unjust economic model.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave

CWI CEO Johnny Grave

Grave’s outburst follows the West Indies’ impressive performance in their tour of Australia from January to February 2024. The underdog West Indies, led by captain Kraig Brathwaite, secured a historic Test series draw against Australia, marking their first Test victory on Australian soil in 27 years.

In a podcast with Daniel Gallan, Grave expressed his frustration, stating, “I think everyone is a bit sick of the phrase – world cricket needs a strong West Indies – when we definitely feel that world cricket is doing everything they can at almost every level to make sure that West Indies Cricket are never strong again.”

One of Grave’s primary grievances is with the ICC’s revenue share model, which he deems flawed. Grave alleged that West Indies’ share of the revenue has dwindled from seven to five percent under the current model, despite headlines suggesting an increase in financial support.

“I think that’s the borne of the frustration of that as Ian Bishop says in his own words that this is a patronising tone. If you really want a strong West Indies Cricket, it would actually not be that hard to do a bit more. ICC are giving us more money in headlines but our percentage of revenue has gone down from seven to five percent, which we struggle to understand,” Grave explained.

The CWI CEO questioned the cricketing community’s commitment to fairness, stating, “If we all just are looking after ourselves then are we really acting as a community? Are we putting the best product on the field?”

This is not the first time Grave has criticized the ICC. In January, he had raised concerns about the economic disparity, claiming that the West Indies made no money from the men’s and women’s tour of Australia series, with the majority of revenue going to Cricket Australia.

“The revenue-share model is completely broken,” Grave stated. “If we really want to operate as a cricketing community, we are only as strong as the weakest team, and we’ve got to change the mindset of bilateral cricket.

“CWI has spent over USD$ 2 million sending teams to Australia in the last four months, and whilst CA have received all the economic benefits from those series, we’ve seen zero dollars back. Is that really fair, reasonable, and sustainable?”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 01st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Gainda, Bani help ECCA dismantle East Bank by 85-runs – GCA secure 123-run win over WDCA

Gainda, Bani help ECCA dismantle East Bank by 85-runs – GCA...

Mar 04, 2024

GFSCA /DCB Senior U19 Super50 Inter-Association tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) sponsored DCB U19...
Read More
Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation Scrabble tournament

Wayne Cave rules the roost in Caius Creation...

Mar 04, 2024

CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model, hindering West Indies’ resurgence

CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model,...

Mar 04, 2024

Dolphin SSC Swimmers qualify for 2024 CARIFTA Championships

Dolphin SSC Swimmers qualify for 2024 CARIFTA...

Mar 04, 2024

5 outstanding PM Hospital staff honoured by RHT Pepsi U23 team

5 outstanding PM Hospital staff honoured by RHT...

Mar 04, 2024

Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from equipment donation initiative

Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from...

Mar 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • On free and fair elections

    Kaieteur News – You have heard the phrase ‘free and fair elections’ used to describe an element of the democratic... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]