CWI CEO lambasts ICC for unfair economic model, hindering West Indies’ resurgence

Kaieteur Sports – In a scathing critique of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and major cricketing nations, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has accused the global cricketing body of deliberately obstructing the resurgence of West Indies cricket by maintaining an unjust economic model.

Grave’s outburst follows the West Indies’ impressive performance in their tour of Australia from January to February 2024. The underdog West Indies, led by captain Kraig Brathwaite, secured a historic Test series draw against Australia, marking their first Test victory on Australian soil in 27 years.

In a podcast with Daniel Gallan, Grave expressed his frustration, stating, “I think everyone is a bit sick of the phrase – world cricket needs a strong West Indies – when we definitely feel that world cricket is doing everything they can at almost every level to make sure that West Indies Cricket are never strong again.”

One of Grave’s primary grievances is with the ICC’s revenue share model, which he deems flawed. Grave alleged that West Indies’ share of the revenue has dwindled from seven to five percent under the current model, despite headlines suggesting an increase in financial support.

“I think that’s the borne of the frustration of that as Ian Bishop says in his own words that this is a patronising tone. If you really want a strong West Indies Cricket, it would actually not be that hard to do a bit more. ICC are giving us more money in headlines but our percentage of revenue has gone down from seven to five percent, which we struggle to understand,” Grave explained.

The CWI CEO questioned the cricketing community’s commitment to fairness, stating, “If we all just are looking after ourselves then are we really acting as a community? Are we putting the best product on the field?”

This is not the first time Grave has criticized the ICC. In January, he had raised concerns about the economic disparity, claiming that the West Indies made no money from the men’s and women’s tour of Australia series, with the majority of revenue going to Cricket Australia.

“The revenue-share model is completely broken,” Grave stated. “If we really want to operate as a cricketing community, we are only as strong as the weakest team, and we’ve got to change the mindset of bilateral cricket.

“CWI has spent over USD$ 2 million sending teams to Australia in the last four months, and whilst CA have received all the economic benefits from those series, we’ve seen zero dollars back. Is that really fair, reasonable, and sustainable?”