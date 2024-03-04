Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from equipment donation initiative

Kaieteur Sports – Fifteen-year old Gibran Yacoob was the latest young cricketer to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. He was the recipient of one cricket bat.

The left arm spinner who bats right handed has represented Berbice at the Under 15 level twice including the recently concluded Inter County Championship. Yacoob, a student of Skeldon High School, represents Upper Corentyne at junior levels and No. 70 Spartans at the senior level.

He expressed gratitude to this initiative and promised to work harder on his game after average returns in the recent tournament. “This project is happy to associated with the development of young Yacoob and urged him to stay focus on his education as well”, said Vicky Bharosay a representative of the initiative.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.