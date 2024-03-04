Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Berbice under 15 all rounder benefits from equipment donation initiative

Mar 04, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Fifteen-year old Gibran Yacoob was the latest young cricketer to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. He was the recipient of one cricket bat.

The left arm spinner who bats right handed has represented Berbice at the Under 15 level twice including the recently concluded Inter County Championship. Yacoob, a student of Skeldon High School, represents Upper Corentyne at junior levels and No. 70 Spartans at the senior level.

He expressed gratitude to this initiative and promised to work harder on his game after average returns in the recent tournament. “This project is happy to associated with the development of young Yacoob and urged him to stay focus on his education as well”, said Vicky Bharosay a representative of the initiative.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram,Denanauti Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings, Terry Mathura, Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer Cricket Club and Anita and Derek Kallicharran. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

