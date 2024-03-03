Wildfires in Region 9 killing, chasing wildlife from habitat

Kaieteur News – An upsurge in wildfires in Region Nine is affecting the region’s wildlife, residents have reported to Kaieteur News.

Alicia Salvador, a resident of Moco Moco Village, Region Nine said the sight of wildfires is scary.

“It’s so sad to see our mountains on fire causing some of our wildlife to flee their homes, some die and others are wounded,” she said while cautioning her fellow villagers to try their best not to contribute to the ongoing fires.

“My people, please let us be cautious of how we are burning fires in this time of season. It causes damage more than we know. Yes, we clear our farms by burning, which we know as a traditional method done. But please let us monitor how we are burning,” she pleaded.

Salvador noted that a spider monkey had entered her home looking for safety from the fires.

“What about all the other wildlife. They all need a comfortable home just as we do. The damage a fire can cause will never be repaired to how it was,” she continued.

The passionate woman urged fellow villagers to monitor how they are burning their farmlands and savannahs. “It aches to see the damage we are causing to our home. We depend on it, and it depends on us”.

On February 27, Kaieteur News reported that fueled by dry and windy conditions, wildfires are destroying farmlands in Nappi Village, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that it is continuing to monitor the situation.

According to reports, the wildfires ravaged the savannahs and farmlands in the area.

Residents were urged to avoid setting fires in the open savannah and farmlands without monitoring them as these can quickly spiral out of control during the current dry spells, putting residents and wildlife at risk.