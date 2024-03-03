Victim of armed robbery at Chinese restaurant has sleepless nights, unable to eat

…says will not return to Guyana in the near future

Kaieteur News – Shelly Ann Peters, the woman who is the victim of an armed robbery which occurred at a Chinese restaurant on Tuesday said she is very traumatized and is having trouble eating and sleeping.

“I’m very traumatized and I haven’t eaten or slept since,” the overseas based Guyanese told Kaieteur News.

Peters explained that she was at the restaurant waiting for her order to be completed between 14:00h and 14:15 hours on Hadfield Street and Lousia Row, Georgetown.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Matthew Sylvain, police said noting that the man was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage.

CCTV footage seen by this publication showed that at the time of the robbery, the Chinese restaurant consisted of six individuals, two males and four females.

Sylvain is observed entering the restaurant, dressed in a red jersey, a pair of long black pants, and a black hat. The suspect scanned the restaurant, and then approached a woman clad in a black jersey [Peters].

As the man approached the woman, he aggressively snatched the gold chain Peters was wearing and then proceeded to relieve her of her other values while pointing a firearm towards her.

The man avoided the two males who were in the restaurant at the time the robbery was occurring and demanded valuables from the other women in the restaurant.

All of the victims complied, Sylvain then made good his escape on a motorcycle with his accomplice.

“Not sure if I’ll visit Guyana again anytime soon, honestly, I was there from Saturday night. Went there (Guyana) because my mom isn’t well, and she was very upset to see what took place,” Peters told Kaieteur News.

The woman explained that she willingly gave the robber her valuables and refrained from running to the waiting car because her pregnant relative and their son, were inside the vehicle.

“At the time I was just like if I give him what he wants me and my sister will be okay and I didn’t wanna run to the car because my cousin was in the car and she’s pregnant and her son was with her also,” Peters said.

She continued: “As you can see from the video when he came to me for my bag, I just dropped it on the chair and told him take whatever he wants just leave my Identification Card (ID). He took everything in there, including my chain, overall value is about $470,000.”

Ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department’s special patrol, received information that Sylvain was hiding out at a house, located at Lot 14 Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He was contacted, and he admitted to the robbery.

Upon arrival, the accused was found and taken into custody at the Cove and John Police Station.

Sylvain appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he was charged with several robberies including that of the Chinese restaurant which were committed between February 21, 2024 and February 27, 2024.

He admitted to all crimes and was sentenced to four years in jail for the Chinese restaurant’s robbery.