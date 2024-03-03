Venezuelan international actress, DJ performed in Guyana

Kaieteur- Jimena Araya popularly known as Rosita was in Guyana last week performing her electronic (EDM) styled party music mixes at a number of Mash and after Mash events. Araya has over 3 million followers worldwide on Instagram and more than a million across other social media platforms.

Not many Guyanese might know her but she is renowned globally especially in Latin America, United Sates and Europe.

Nevertheless, via collaboration with Carol Productions in Guyana, she managed to sell out the events she headlined. Although a large part of the patrons at her shows in Guyana this past week was dominated by individuals from the growing Latin migrant community from Cuba and Venezuela, a large number of Guyanese turned up to party to her mixes.

Jimena Araya first made her debut in the international entertainment industry as an actress in Latin TV soaps known as “Telenovelas”.

Her first appearance was in a Venezuela Telenovela called ‘Negra Consentida (Pampered black girl)’ that aired on tv screens in 2004 and 2005. She then appeared another Venezuelan TV Soap called “El Amor Las Vuelve Locas (The love that drives them crazy) before moving to Miami, USA to study English. There she played a role on American Television in a Latin Telenovela El Cuerpo del Deseo which starred a popular actor, Mario Cimarro.

She continued her acting career in telenovelas after returning to Venezuela before switching to comedy television shows where she played the role of Rosita. This move propelled her into stardom and the stage name “Rosita” stayed with her throughout her very successful artistic career to date.

After moving to Mexico, Jimena Araya became introduced to the Global music industry where she added music artiste and Female DJ.

Since then Jimena Araya has been performing music around the world. She is hopeful that she will be able to return to Guyana sometime in the future to perform again.