Latest update March 3rd, 2024 1:15 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Venezuelan international actress, DJ performed in Guyana

Mar 03, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, Peeping Tom

Venezuelan Actress and DJ, Jimena Araya

Venezuelan Actress and DJ, Jimena Araya

Kaieteur- Jimena Araya popularly known as Rosita was in Guyana last week performing her electronic (EDM) styled party music mixes at a number of Mash and after Mash events. Araya has over 3 million followers worldwide on Instagram and more than a million across other social media platforms.

Jimena Araya performing in Ecuador

Jimena Araya performing in Mexico

 

Not many Guyanese might know her but she is renowned globally especially in Latin America, United Sates and Europe.

 

Nevertheless, via collaboration with Carol Productions in Guyana, she managed to sell out the events she headlined. Although a large part of the patrons at her shows in Guyana this past week was dominated by individuals from the growing Latin migrant community from Cuba and Venezuela, a large number of Guyanese turned up to party to her mixes.

Araya during one of her performances in Guyana

Araya during one of her performances in Guyana

 

Jimena Araya first made her debut in the international entertainment industry as an actress in Latin TV soaps known as “Telenovelas”.

 

Her first appearance was in a Venezuela Telenovela called ‘Negra Consentida (Pampered black girl)’ that aired on tv screens in 2004 and 2005. She then appeared another Venezuelan TV Soap called “El Amor Las Vuelve Locas (The love that drives them crazy) before moving to Miami, USA to study English. There she played a role on American Television in a Latin Telenovela El Cuerpo del Deseo which starred a popular actor, Mario Cimarro.

 

She continued her acting career in telenovelas after returning to Venezuela before switching to comedy television shows where she played the role of Rosita. This move propelled her into stardom and the stage name “Rosita” stayed with her throughout her very successful artistic career to date.

 

After moving to Mexico, Jimena Araya became introduced to the Global music industry where she added music artiste and Female DJ.

Jimena Araya saying goodbye to her Fans in Guyana as she gets ready to board a plane home.

Jimena Araya saying goodbye to her Fans in Guyana as she gets ready to board a plane home.

 

Since then Jimena Araya has been performing music around the world. She is hopeful that she will be able to return to Guyana sometime in the future to perform again.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 01st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Mohamed impress with 4 goals as Kelloggs U14 Indoor Hockey continues

Mohamed impress with 4 goals as Kelloggs U14 Indoor Hockey continues

Mar 03, 2024

…Payne and King also register hat-tricks Kaieteur Sports – The GHB/Kelloggs Boys and Girls Under-14 Indoor Developmental Hockey Leagues witnessed victories for HHC Junior Jets, HHC Hatchets,...
Read More
FIDE Deputy President to attend CARICOM Classic Chess Tournament Opening

FIDE Deputy President to attend CARICOM Classic...

Mar 03, 2024

GBA’s ‘National Academy and Learn to Box’ Programme start March 25

GBA’s ‘National Academy and Learn to Box’...

Mar 03, 2024

Rose Hall Town, Albion to contest U-23 finale at Bush Lot West Berbice today

Rose Hall Town, Albion to contest U-23 finale at...

Mar 03, 2024

Leguan Island youths benefit from Project ‘Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’

Leguan Island youths benefit from Project...

Mar 03, 2024

West Indies clinch Plate Finals glory

West Indies clinch Plate Finals glory

Mar 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]