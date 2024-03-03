Two separate fires leave nine homeless in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Nine persons are homeless following two separate fires in the ancient county of Berbice. On Friday, a fire suspected to be an act of arson destroyed two houses and damaged another at St. John Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Kaieteur News understands that the fire started at approximately 02:00h in an abandoned house that vagrants usually occupy and quickly spread to the nearby house the family of four occupied.

The family was alerted to the fire and was able to escape unharmed.

The Guyana Fire Service revealed that the fire was suspected to be that of arson. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Meanwhile, fire of unknown origin destroyed a Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice house leaving five persons homeless.

The Guyana Fire Service is also investigating that fire.